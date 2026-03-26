Firm prices across produce as supply remains limited in key categories

The North American produce market is currently characterised by mixed movements in supply and pricing, with several categories showing firm prices due to limited availability, while others remain stable.

Asparagus

Volumes from Mexico through Calexico and San Luis are expected to increase ahead of Easter retail demand. Trading remains active, with prices largely unchanged. Large sizes are mostly trading at 34.75 to 36.75, while standard sizes are at 32.75 to 34.75, with most shipments already committed.

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Avocado

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decline slightly, while the California supply is gradually increasing. Prices remain generally stable. Mexican Hass avocados are trading between 25.25 and 29.25, depending on size, while California fruit is reported higher, with 48s around 35.25. Harvest in California remains light.

Blueberry

Supply from Mexico is steady, with prices slightly higher and quality variable. Prices range between 26.00 and 30.00 for 12x6-ounce packs. Peruvian imports are declining seasonally, with conventional fruit stable at 44.00 to 46.00 and organic increasing to 65.00 to 67.00.

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Cucumber

Supply from Nogales remains limited, supporting active trading and higher prices. Medium sizes are mostly between 42.95 and 44.95. Texas crossings are seeing slightly increasing volumes, with similar upward price movement. Quality remains variable.

Green bell peppers

From Nogales, there is a slightly lower supply, with prices trending higher. Extra-large sizes are trading at 40.95 to 42.95. Florida supply is steady but impacted by earlier cold weather, with jumbo sizes reaching 48.35 to 50.95.

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Strawberry

Supply remains tight in California regions, including Oxnard and Santa Maria, with prices rising to 8.00 to 10.00 for conventional fruit and 18.00 to 24.00 for organic. Mexican supply is stable with slightly lower pricing, while Florida volumes are declining seasonally, resulting in lower prices. Salinas-Watsonville production is beginning to increase.

Tomato

Markets are firm, with light supply and active trading. Mexican vine-ripe tomatoes through Texas are trading between 32.95 and 42.95, depending on size, with similar upward trends seen in Nogales. Quality is generally good, although variability remains.

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Overall, limited supply across several categories is supporting higher pricing, while seasonal transitions and committed volumes continue to shape availability across the market.

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