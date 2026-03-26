HHLA container volumes rise 5.4% to 6.3 million TEU in 2025

HHLA reported increased volumes and revenue in its Port Logistics subgroup in 2025, supported by higher container handling and transport activity, despite supply chain disruptions and global economic uncertainty.

Chief Executive Officer Jeroen Eijsink stated: "We succeeded in achieving operational growth in 2025 despite a challenging market environment. We will consistently work towards continuing this trend in 2026. To do so, we are emphasising reliability, efficiency, and sustainability and offering our clients an integrated range of services – from the seaport terminals to services deep into the European hinterland. With the progressive automation of our facilities, we are increasing our efficiency while simultaneously strengthening our sustainable processes in order to further boost HHLA's performance."

© HHLA

Revenue in the Port Logistics subgroup rose by 10.1 per cent to US$1.87 billion, while EBIT increased by 22.8 per cent to US$157.6 million. Profit after tax declined to US$1.2 million due to tax-related effects.

Container handling volumes increased by 5.4 per cent to 6.3 million TEU. Throughput at Hamburg terminals rose by 4.8 per cent to 6.0 million TEU. Growth was recorded in traffic with the Far East, South America, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East, while North American volumes declined.

Route adjustments linked to Red Sea disruptions contributed to higher cargo volumes with European ports, including the UK, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands. Feeder traffic also increased, with higher volumes recorded with Finland and Poland, while Estonia, Latvia, and the UK declined.

International container terminals reported a 19.2 per cent increase in throughput to 339,000 TEU, supported by volume growth in Italy and the resumption of handling activity in Odessa.

Segment revenue in container operations rose by 9.0 per cent to US$918.8 million, while EBIT declined by 6.4 per cent to US$80.5 million, reflecting higher personnel costs and increased capacity utilisation.

In the intermodal segment, transport volumes increased by 10.9 per cent to 2.0 million TEU. Rail transport rose by 11.2 per cent to 1.7 million TEU, while road transport increased by 8.7 per cent to 263,000 TEU.

Intermodal revenue rose by 12.0 per cent to US$867.9 million, supported by price adjustments and a higher share of rail transport. EBIT increased by 23.9 per cent to US$112.9 million, with the margin improving to 13.0 per cent.

Operational challenges remained linked to construction work on transport routes and high utilisation levels at North German ports.

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© HHLAFor more information:

Carolin Flemming

HHLA

Tel: +49 40 3088 3503

Email: [email protected]

www.hhla.de