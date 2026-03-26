CN Seeds announces opening of U.S. offices

CN Seeds, the UK-based, family-run seed and plant breeding company, is marking a milestone this week with the opening of its new offices in the United States. This expansion reflects the company's continued growth and its commitment to delivering exceptional seed quality and customer service worldwide.

Over recent years, CN Seeds has experienced sustained commercial momentum while preserving the core values on which the business was founded—innovation, reliability, and a personalised, customer-first approach. The addition of a U.S. facility represents the next step in strengthening its global footprint.

Located in California, the new facility will be led by Sarita Garcia as North American Sales Manager, formerly with Enza Zaden. Sarita brings extensive industry expertise and a strong track record of supporting growers across the region. Her leadership will play a key role in enhancing CN Seeds' operational efficiency and service capabilities throughout North and South America.

© CN Seeds

The new warehouse will significantly streamline the company's logistics, reducing delivery times and improving the overall experience for customers across the Americas. This strategic expansion will also allow CN Seeds to respond more quickly to market needs while maintaining the high standards for which the company is known.

Ian Botes, Commercial Director of CN Seeds, says, "As a family-run business, every stage of growth is hugely meaningful to us, and opening in North America is a particularly proud moment for CN Seeds. This is about more than establishing a new facility; it is about being closer to our customers, understanding their needs first-hand, and building strong, long-term partnerships in an important and growing market. It also reflects how far we have come as a business, while showing our determination to keep investing in the relationships, service, and quality that matter most to our customers. With Sarita joining the team, we have the right person on the ground to help bring that vision to life and represent the values that define CN Seeds."

With its U.S. operations now underway, CN Seeds is proud to strengthen its 'local for local' approach—standing closer to customers, supporting growers on their doorstep, and growing together with communities across the Americas.