Australian vegetable plantings cut 30% as input costs rise

Australian vegetable growers are reducing plantings and, in some cases, not harvesting existing crops due to rising input costs and supply constraints, according to an AUSVEG survey of more than 150 growers.

The survey shows that 27 per cent of growers have reduced or stopped planting, while a further 13 per cent are considering changes. Among those reducing plantings, the average reduction is 30 per cent. In addition, 19 per cent have decided not to harvest crops due to increased production and distribution costs or limited access to logistics.

© AUSVEG

Growers report ongoing increases in input costs, including fuel, fertiliser, and freight. Weekly fuel costs have risen by an average of 74 per cent, while freight surcharges have increased by 38 per cent. More than 50 per cent of growers report fertiliser shortages, alongside concerns over the availability of crop protection products, nutrients, irrigation materials, and seeds.

Fuel availability is also a constraint. More than 75 per cent of growers report shortages, with 17 per cent having enough diesel for one week or less, 36 per cent for two weeks, and 29 per cent for three weeks.

Despite higher costs, growers report passing on only 12 per cent of cost increases to customers. This has affected production decisions and raised concerns about supply continuity.

According to AUSVEG, Australian growers supply 98 per cent of the country's fresh vegetables and deliver around 10,000 tons per day to the domestic market. Reduced planting and harvesting decisions are expected to affect supply levels.

The industry is calling for measures to support production, including prioritised access to fuel, fertiliser, and freight, as well as planning for potential rationing and adjustments to regulatory requirements.

For more information:

AUSVEG

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.ausveg.com.au