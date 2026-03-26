U.S. launches antidumping investigation into Mexican strawberry exports

The United States has launched an antidumping investigation into Mexican strawberry exports, increasing pressure on producers and exporters and raising the possibility of new tariff measures.

The investigation began in early 2026, when the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission initiated proceedings following a complaint by the coalition Strawberry Growers for Free Trade. The petition alleges that Mexican exporters are selling winter strawberries at unfair prices, affecting domestic producers. The case covers fresh and chilled strawberries imported between November 1 and March 31.

"Mexico's use of unfair pricing is harming American companies and workers. The domestic industry is committed to opposing these unfair trade practices and ensuring that American agriculture can compete on a level playing field," said Daniel Pickard.

A preliminary determination is expected on June 29, 2026, following an initial injury assessment, with the process coinciding with the USMCA review scheduled for July 1, 2026.

Market data shows changing supply dynamics. Florida produces around 15 per cent of U.S. strawberries during the winter season, while Mexican imports held an 18 per cent market share between June 2023 and May 2024. Between November 2024 and March 2025, the United States imported more than 200 million kilograms of Mexican strawberries, valued at nearly US$933 million.

Industry sources link the growth in Mexican exports to lower labour costs and government support in producing regions such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

Mexican officials have raised concerns about potential trade impacts. Julio Berdegué, Mexico's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, noted similarities with the tomato sector, where a 17 per cent antidumping duty was introduced in 2025. Following that measure, Mexican tomato exports to the United States declined by approximately 16 per cent between January and November 2025.

The sector has responded by implementing minimum export prices and expanding shipments to alternative markets. Exports of fresh or chilled tomatoes to Canada reached US$8.1 million, up 134 per cent year on year.

Mexico remains one of the world's main strawberry producers. Production reached 696,113 tons in 2024, with Michoacan accounting for 59.2 per cent, followed by Baja California with 19.7 per cent and Guanajuato with 15.5 per cent.

In 2023, 56.9 per cent of production was exported to 40 countries, with Mexico accounting for 5.9 per cent of global output. Domestic consumption is estimated at 2.4 kilograms per person per year.

Source: Mexico Business