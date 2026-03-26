"In the coming weeks, grape volumes are expected to decline further"

As the grape season in India goes on, there's only a limited amount of grapes of exportable quality left, says Swapnil Aware, board member of Indian grape exporter Mersel Foods: "As the grape season progresses, overall volumes are steadily declining, and the availability of high-quality produce is becoming increasingly limited. This has led to intense competition in the market for premium-grade grapes, with stakeholders across the supply chain facing growing challenges in securing the best fruit."

Overall, Aware estimates that there are 40% fewer grapes suited for export compared to last year. "The expected exportable volumes this season are significantly lower compared to previous years. Market availability has dropped by approximately 40% compared to last season. Despite these constraints, our team almost achieved the targeted shipment volumes up to week 11. However, in the coming weeks, volumes are expected to decline further, with some growing regions likely to experience an early closure of the season."

© Unisel Co.

"The primary challenge this season has been the limited availability of high-quality grapes required to meet pre-season targets and ongoing customer demand. Fulfilling customer commitments remains our top priority," Aware continues. "To address this, we implemented well-planned sourcing and procurement strategies, executed with precision. The shortage in supply has driven fruit prices to nearly double compared to last season's average rates. Our procurement team has worked diligently to secure the best available produce in the market, ensuring that maximum volumes are directed to the Mersel packhouses. At the same time, we have carefully balanced procurement prices in line with market demand and growers' expectations, which has helped us navigate this critical season effectively."

According to Aware, the current weather conditions haven't really helped the situation: "Recent weather conditions have also been unfavorable in key grape-growing regions, such as Niphad and its surrounding areas. Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have impacted regions known for producing good-quality grapes, increasing concerns among growers. Additionally, forecasts of further rainfall in parts of the region in the coming days may add further pressure on exporters."

© Unisel Co.

Container availability has been affected by the conflict in the Middle East, Aware states. "The ongoing situation in the Middle East has also impacted logistics, particularly in terms of the availability of empty containers for shipments. The departure schedule of the vessels to European ports has been disturbed, resulting in the accumulation of containers at the port and a delay in shipments. Shipments to ports in the Middle East have been reduced to around 10% of the regular volume, causing major problems to exporters and scarcity of produce in the destination markets."

"Based on current trends, the grape season is expected to conclude around weeks 15–16, with only minimal volumes available during the final stretch. This season has been a significant learning experience for the entire Indian grape industry, including growers, exporters, and customers, reinforcing the importance of strategic planning, strong procurement networks, and adaptability in a challenging market environment," Aware concludes.

For more information:

Mr. Samir Singh

Mersel Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +371-29516075

Email: [email protected]

www.merselfoods.com