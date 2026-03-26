Volatile cucumber pricing expected for near future

The supply of cucumbers is tighter than normal for this time of the year. "This is mainly due to a slower and more disrupted seasonal transition," says Tony Incaviglia of GR Fresh. "A January freeze in Florida delayed early production, and spring volumes there have been slow to recover."

Meanwhile, Georgia is also behind in ramping up its cucumber production and the Mexican shift from southern to northern growing regions has also lagged, limiting projected volume increases.

It's a different scene than this time last year. "In 2025, transitions between regions were smoother, production was stronger, and pricing was generally much softer. This year's combination of weather issues and delayed regional transitions has led to higher prices and more limited availability," Incaviglia says.

© GR Fresh

Stronger cucumber pricing

Indeed, having recently spiked, pricing right now is elevated on cucumbers. Looking ahead, pricing is expected to be more volatile week to week. "In the key shipping regions such as Nogales and Texas, carton prices have jumped into roughly the high $30s to high $40s depending on grade, condition, and quality," adds Incaviglia.

He does note that conditions should improve in the coming weeks as Georgia and northern Mexico hit better production. However, for now, the market remains firm, active, and somewhat inconsistent.

For more information:

Tony Incaviglia

GR Fresh

Tel: +1 (956) 631-8135 Ext. 3

[email protected]

www.grfresh.us