Demand for Enoki mushrooms has softened somewhat following the strong demand period for the mushroom–fall and winter, when consumers often cook more soups and hot dishes. "After Chinese New Year, the demand softens naturally. This year, that post-holiday slowdown is more pronounced — consumers are pulling back on discretionary purchases due to broader economic uncertainty so it is soft at the moment," says Love April's Elena Kong, noting that demand is expected to stay that way at least for the near term.

The supply of the specialty mushroom ships to the U.S. through USDA-approved packing houses, which allows for immediate release upon arrival at port. Kong says that some facilities are not yet USDA-approved and mushrooms from those sources require laboratory testing before they can be cleared for distribution. "USDA requirements are stringent–Korea consumes approximately 68,000 tons of Enoki annually and exports only around 2,500 tons to the U.S," she says. "There have been no deaths or hospitalizations linked to Listeria from Enoki in Korea itself, which underscores the importance of context when evaluating risk standards." She also notes that like many fresh mushrooms, the mushroom must be thoroughly cooked before eating to ensure both safe consumption and have the best eating experience.

It's also a year-round item though the company manages volume on a month-by-month basis. "Summer typically brings the lowest prices, but this year pricing has been soft since spring," says Kong, noting that Korea is the largest supplier of Enoki mushrooms to the U.S. market. This is followed by Taiwan, Japan, and China.

© Love April

U.S. Enoki production

Meanwhile, domestic U.S. Enoki mushroom production has also been growing over the past three years and that is being met with strong demand, though production costs remain a challenge for American growers.

Demand generally for the mushroom is likely to remain steady unless the category moves further into mainstream retailers. "That said, Asian cuisine is gaining broader popularity in the U.S., and as more consumers explore these dishes, Enoki has the potential to reach a wider audience," says Kong.

She does note that consumers who didn't grow up eating Enoki are slow to adopt it, even though it's a versatile item that can be used in a variety of ways including soups, hot pots, stir fries, salads and more.

With pricing having dropped significantly compared to both a few weeks ago and this time last year and demand remaining constrained, that continues to put downward pressure on pricing. "Looking ahead, the market is currently saturated with Taiwanese and Chinese Enoki, which are being offered at prices well below Korean product. We expect the market to remain slow and competitively priced for the foreseeable future," says Kong.

For more information:

Elena Kong

Love April

Tel: +1 (626) 344-7090

[email protected]

https://www.loveapril.net/