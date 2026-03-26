California Crema GEM avocado season getting underway

California Crema GEM season is back. From April through June, Index Fresh will have California Crema GEM Avocados available–a distinctive California-grown brand featuring the GEM variety, a sibling of the traditional Hass that's known for its golden flecks, dark skin, rich, nutty flavor, and high-density nutritional value. California Cremas have caught on with shoppers, and the company will continue to position this local brand for expansion among avocado lovers looking for a premium, seasonal variety.

© Index Fresh

"There's a lot of buzz around California Crema, and for us, part of that excitement is seeing customers recognize the seasonal opportunity and consumers return to the produce aisle in search of this distinctive avocado brand," said Kellen Stailey Martin, vice president of marketing for Index Fresh. "Every California Crema avocado is from the Golden State, so shoppers immediately associate the brand with quality, sustainability, and exceptional taste."

On display in the grocery aisle, California Crema packaging features a radiant design and intentional sustainable materials, offering an option that is good for the planet and appealing to eco-conscious shoppers. Industry research shows that many consumers prefer locally grown produce, and a significant share are motivated by sustainable packaging when making purchase decisions. A California-grown avocado, merchandised in home compostable cellulose net bags or biodegradable cartons, tells the story of fresh fruit grown and packed to match evolving consumer preferences.

© Index Fresh

"We lean into positive market trends that reflect our own values," Martin added. "Our team developed California Crema GEMs to appeal across generations, from families teaching their children about a sustainable future to older shoppers whose purchases reflect healthy lifestyle choices focused on longevity and resilience."

Now in its second season, the California Crema GEM brand is built for deeper engagement and easy execution at retail. The company supports partners with promotional point-of-sale kits, a dedicated California Crema website featuring recipes and ripeness tips, and attractive, seasonal pricing programs. Supply of these avocados will run through June.

For more information:

Index Fresh

[email protected]

www.indexfresh.com

https://californiacremaavocados.com/