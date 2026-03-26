FirstFruits strengthens Applewood Fresh team with leadership additions

FirstFruits is expanding its Michigan leadership team as the company continues building on the growth and opportunities created by its 2023 acquisition of Applewood Fresh. With recent expansions of growers and record crops, the supplier has added a new general manager, Scott Morrison, and sales account manager, Mike Fuher, in the Michigan office. They will be joining the company's recently promoted senior sales account manager, Tristan Hauck.

Starting in agriculture at age 12, Morrison has built a career spanning transportation, logistics, production, finance, forecasting, and food safety within packing house operations. As business manager, he led key operational, financial, and data-tracking initiatives that strengthened facility performance and grower insight. The company is excited to welcome his strategic leadership as the multi-regional company continues strengthening its integrated sales and marketing efforts.

© FirstFruits

L-R: Scott Morrison, Mike Fuher, Tristan Hauck.

"I value working directly with growers and believe strongly in open communication. I am committed to creating an environment where questions are encouraged, and problems are solved through honest conversation," said Morrison.

Fuher joins the team with more than three decades of experience in the fresh produce industry, having held roles in both operations and sales. Fuher is known for his deep industry knowledge and long-standing relationships across the produce sector. The company is honored to bring him on for his expertise in customer relationships and market-responsive sales strategies and says he will make an exceptional addition to the company's Michigan-based team, Applewood Fresh.

"I'm excited to join the company and look forward to working alongside the teams in both Michigan and Washington to continue building strong relationships and delivering value to our customers," said Fuher.

"Bringing Scott and Mike onto the team represents an exciting step forward for our Michigan operations. Their experience and leadership will help strengthen our team and further our mission of delivering the highest quality fruit to our customers," said Chuck Zeutenhorst, VP of sales and marketing, FirstFruits.

For more information:

Emily Cox

FirstFruits

[email protected]

https://firstfruits.com/