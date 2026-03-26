"Much has changed in our profession, but Mother Nature remains in charge"

Although Ger Vissers had a technical education, engineering jobs were hard to find in the early 1980s. Through his father-in-law, he entered the commission trade, and he has remained in it ever since. He has now been active as a commission agent for more than 45 years.

© Ger Vissers

"When I started, all trade still went through the auction. Later, mediation was added, but today there are still more auctions than ten or 15 years ago. You can see that growers value the auction as a fair sales model. Pricing is still much less transparent with mediation," says Ger, who purchases products for his customers daily at the ZON auction and Veiling Zaltbommel Auction, and also has connections at Belgian auctions. "I also buy directly from growers, so my customers are assured of the shortest possible link to the grower."

World at your feet

"In the office, I have two screens open side by side for both auctions. With digital auctions, it is no longer necessary to go to the auction room, although I still go to Venlo every day to follow the trade. After all, you are the customer's ears and eyes," says Ger. The commission agent is convinced that auctions will retain their role in the coming years. "With the auction, you can reach a large number of people in a short time. Especially now that everything is becoming digital, the world is at your feet. Even from China, you can buy your products from a laptop. In addition, auctions offer good opportunities for a marketing organization to sell products by grower or by batch.

© Ger Vissers

Although the number of exporters has declined significantly over the years, he does not lack customers. "There have been many mergers, of course, and customers are getting larger. At the same time, new clients are still approaching me because there are so few commission agents left. We are somewhat the last of the Mohicans," Ger (67) says with a laugh. He does not yet have a successor, although he keeps an eye out for one. "There comes a time when you have to stop, you have to be realistic about that. It is a great profession and provides a good living, but young people are often focused on other things."

No wait-and-see attitude

Ger's customers include Dutch wholesalers and exporters from the Netherlands, as well as Belgium and Germany. "In addition, I have many contacts in the Benelux and Spain. For some customers, I have been purchasing products for 40 years. The big advantage for customers is that a commission agent is independent, so they are more open in their communication. And although trading can be tough, goodwill also remains an important factor. Personal contact with the customer is very important, and it benefits you. You grow together with most customers over the years, but you have to stay active. You cannot take too much of a wait-and-see approach in this business."

© Ger Vissers

The fresh produce range he purchases daily for his customers is broad. "From apples and pears to leeks, strawberries, and Chinese cabbage, but you focus on the products your customers are looking for, that is your role as a commission agent," says Ger. "Every commission agent has their own specialization. Apples and pears have interested me from the very beginning, but I also buy vegetables just as easily. Over the years, however, you do see certain products declining. I used to handle a lot of Brussels sprouts, for example, but that has now become limited. Chicory is also hardly sold through the auction anymore. The product is still there, but it finds its way through other channels."

"At the moment, quite a few products are facing challenges. Sales of outdoor vegetables are particularly difficult, and yields in top fruit are also higher than expected. In addition, fruit quality this year is not very strong. Growers were unable to keep up with harvesting, which led to a rapid decline in storage quality. Tomatoes and peppers, on the other hand, are currently very expensive. One thing has remained the same over all these years: Mother Nature is in charge, and largely determines how products are marketed," Ger concludes.

© Ger Vissers

For more information:

Ger Vissers

Vissers-Bastings

Burgemeester Gommansstraat 198,

5922 AR, Venlo

Mob: +31 682 050 205

[email protected]

www.gervissers.nl/