Imported apple and pear program kicks off on East Coast

Bright Bounty is introducing its spring and summer imported organic apple and pear program, bringing consistent quality, reliable supply, and value to retailers and consumers across the East Coast. Sourced directly from organic growers in Chile and Argentina, the program ensures peak freshness and flavor during the domestic off-season.

Designed with both retailers and shoppers in mind, the company offers a mix of packaging options, including 2lb bags as well as full and half bulk cartons. This flexibility allows retailers to meet a range of merchandising needs while maximizing turns and minimizing shrink.

The 2lb bag program delivers value by combining premium organic quality with approachable pricing. Featuring smaller fruit sizes ideal for everyday snacking, the bags provide an accessible entry point into organic produce while supporting promotional activity at retail.

© DiSilva Fruit

"By working directly with our grower partners in Chile and Argentina, we're able to offer Northeast retailers consistent quality, dependable supply, and pricing that drives movement during the spring and summer months," said Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit.

This season's organic apple lineup includes varieties such as Gala, Granny Smith, Fuji, and Honeycrisp. The program is supported by promotional opportunities designed to help retailers drive volume and maintain category performance even outside of domestic harvest windows.

Bright Bounty also announced the arrival of its imported organic pear program. Organic Bartlett pears are available now and the program continues with a lineup of varieties including Packham and D'Anjou, ensuring a steady and diverse supply from March through July. By partnering with growers in Argentina, as well as California, and Washington, the program is designed to maintain strong retail presence throughout spring, bridging seasonal gaps while preserving eating quality and visual appeal.

Organic pears are available in both 2lb bags and bulk formats, packed in 12/2lb and 18/2lb configurations. Bulk options include full and half cartons, with optional organic PLU banding to streamline checkout and reinforce organic visibility at store level.

To further support retailer success, the company utilizes a fresh-to-order packing model and just-in-time inventory management, ensuring optimal freshness while reducing shrink and protecting margins. This approach allows East Coast customers to receive fruit at peak condition, even during extended import seasons. In addition to its branded offerings, the company provides customized private label solutions, giving retail partners the ability to differentiate their organic programs while maintaining quality and consistency.

For more information:

Nelly Czajkowski

DiSilva Fruit

Tel: +1 (617) 884-9033

[email protected]

www.morningkissorganic.com