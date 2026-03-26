"Pink Lady is the driving force behind the apple department"

Although apples are still one of the most widely consumed fruits in France, the latest data from Worldpanel by Numerator highlight changes in the market. Between the erosion of certain indicators and the need to reinvent itself, the sector is facing a number of challenges. Against this backdrop, Pink Lady® has chosen to establish itself as a key player, driving growth and change throughout the sector.

© Mathias Del Cistia

An everyday staple despite slightly declining indicators in a competitive environment

"Apples are an everyday staple," explains Cédric Modica Amore, marketing and communications director at Pink Lady. "Accessible and practical, with a strong health image, apples continue to occupy a special place in French households. Every minute, 660 shopping baskets contain apples, making them the second most purchased fruit in France."

Despite this solid position, a number of signals point to a weakening of the market. "Worldpanel by Numerator data shows a slight erosion in the size of the customer base, with 83.8% of households buying apples in 2025, compared with 83.9% in 2024. Loyalty is also down, from 20.8% to 20%, while the average basket weight is down slightly, at 1.28 kg compared with 1.3 kg the previous year. These are modest changes, but they are still significant," explains Imelda Pringuey, head of the Fresh Foods unit at Worldpanel by Numerator.

These indicators reflect a fundamental challenge. "The category needs to maintain consumer commitment while recruiting new households," explains Cédric Modica Amore. "This equation is made all the more complex by the fact that fruit is no longer competing only with itself, but also with processed alternatives that are increasingly capturing consumers, as purchasing power is under pressure."

© Mathias Del Cistia

Pink Lady: A key player in the recruitment of new consumers

Against this backdrop, Pink Lady is experiencing the opposite of the market trend. "The brand now has 8.1 million household buyers, and has recruited more than 450,000 new households in the space of a year," explains Cédric Modica Amore. This recruitment capacity is a major lever for the sector. "Pink Lady is actively helping to broaden the base of apple consumers," he explains. This performance is part of an overall strategy to boost the fruit's appeal.

Besides volumes, the quality of recruitment is also highlighted. According to Cédric Modica Amore, "we are reaching outstanding targets," especially with "the under-50 category and families," but also "major apple buyers, with an index of 112."

A direct contribution to growth in the category

One of the key findings of the analyses concerns the brand's real impact on the market. "Of every 100kg of volume gained by Pink Lady, 74% is incremental to the category," explains Cédric Modica Amore.

In other words, the brand's growth is not just at the expense of other players, but is generating additional consumption. Pink Lady, therefore, acts as a "driving force" for the apple department. "At a time when certain indicators are falling, it is essential to be able to rely on brands capable of driving the category forward."

© Mathias Del Cistia

Producers faced with structural challenges

Upstream, the sector is faced with major challenges. "The main challenge is to continue to produce while creating sustainable value for fruit growers," explains Cédric Modica Amore.

Climate change is a major concern. "The seasons are increasingly unpredictable, which means that we need to constantly adapt our growing practices. We need to improve our technical skills and be more innovative." Generational renewal is another key challenge. "Arboriculture is a demanding profession, and it is essential to make it attractive to young people." The transfer of farms is an essential condition for the long-term future of the sector. Finally, society's expectations are changing rapidly, with consumers increasingly attentive to environmental issues, biodiversity, and food quality.

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Innovation and collective organization to prepare the orchards of tomorrow

To meet these challenges, the sector is relying on a number of levers. "Agronomic innovation and research are essential. Concrete measures have been put in place, such as the 'Orchard of the Future' network of experimental plots. These orchards allow us to test new practices and prepare the production systems of the future." At the same time, tools such as Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) are being used to "measure the environmental footprint and monitor progress."

The issue of transferring ownership is also taken into account. "The sector encourages young tree growers to set up in business, in particular by facilitating access to plantations," explains Cédric Modica Amore.

A brand as a lever for added value and differentiation

In this context, belonging to a brand like Pink Lady is a strategic asset. "In a market where fruit can be perceived as interchangeable, the brand allows us to move away from a purely price-based approach," explains Cédric Modica Amore.

This positioning is based primarily on the product, but not only. "The specifications are very demanding, with controlled selection of varieties and rigorous quality controls. The aim is to guarantee consistent taste and a recognizable experience. But differentiation goes beyond the intrinsic qualities of the product. Pink Lady has become a genuine consumer brand, with a strong identity, structured communication, and the ability to create desirability. In a market that is often highly promotional, this approach helps to make the category attractive again and to develop consumer preference."

© Mathias Del Cistia

"We have banked on increasing desirability"

At the heart of Pink Lady's strategy is, of course, the notion of desire. "One of the challenges is to prevent the apple from becoming a purely functional product. To achieve this, we have focused on increasing desirability. We want to re-enchant the act of consumption," explains Cédric Modica Amore. The new European communications platform is part of this ambition.

"The aim is to position Pink Lady as a 'loved brand' by creating a stronger emotional bond with consumers." The campaign highlights the product's attributes, with the tagline: "So Crunchy. So Juicy. So Cool."

Beyond the image, the challenge is also to broaden the opportunities for consumption. "We are working to reach new audiences, particularly young urban residents. This strategy is designed to support long-term growth. It is essential to continue recruiting in order to offset the natural erosion of the category."

A long-term ambition for the apple sector

Pink Lady has a clear roadmap for the years ahead. "Our aim is to continue to develop the value of the category, while providing long-term support for growers," explains Cédric Modica Amore.

This ambition involves both the market and production. "We need to make apples more attractive, while continuing to work on the sustainability of orchards and adaptation to climate change. We need to build a model capable of reconciling consumer pleasure, product quality, and a future for producers and regions."

In a fast-changing market, the apple sector seems to be entering a new phase, in which value creation, innovation, and differentiation are becoming essential levers to ensure its long-term survival.

For more information:

Agence Burson

Yasmine Alleton

Phone: +33 (0) 6 71 78 42 19

[email protected]