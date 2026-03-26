The third edition of Fruit Attraction São Paulo begins with hopes for regional growth

Fruit Attraction São Paulo, now in its third year, has opened to the public with the goal of becoming a key networking hub for the fruit and vegetable industry in Latin America. Although the initial hours have shown varying attendance levels, the participants concur that it has potential for development and strategic significance within the region.

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Chile, one of the countries with the strongest presence, views the expansion positively. "The fair, now in its third edition, is growing substantially," they note, highlighting a 25% increase in space and an expected participation of up to 130 people, up from 95 last year. Over 60 Chilean companies are participating this year, demonstrating strong interest in the Brazilian market.

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Brazil is emerging as a vital market for Chilean fruit. "It is the third largest market for Chilean exports, which continue to grow," Chilean representatives stated. The main export products include apples, plums, grapes, and kiwis. Its close proximity, with a five- to six-day road transit, makes it an appealing option for market diversification.

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However, some attendees have expressed concerns about the fair's beginning. "I see fewer people so far," says one exhibitor, who believes this initial impression is influenced by factors like visitors arriving at different times and the current international situation. Additionally, part of the commercial activity typically takes place at the São Paulo wholesale center (CEASA), which could delay the influx to the fairgrounds on the first day.

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Nevertheless, the medium-term outlook is optimistic, with many believing the event could gain international significance. "It has the potential to become an internationally important fair," they note. Some even suggest it will grow substantially and overshadow Berlin, with one exhibitor highlighting Brazil's appeal as a central hub connecting Latin America to other markets.

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The regional context enhances this outlook. Brazil's strong domestic production and sophisticated market offer opportunities and challenges. "We must invest in promoting our products,' Chilean sources say, especially in less traditional categories like cherries or blueberries.

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At the same time, countries like Argentina see Brazil as a key partner because of its proximity. "It is very important because being close provides us with a competitive edge," they emphasized, especially amid rising export pressures and worldwide competition.

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The fair begins with a scenario of structural growth but also faces immediate challenges regarding participation and positioning. The coming days will be crucial in determining if Fruit Attraction São Paulo can establish itself as a leading event for the sector on the continent.