"Strong demand for Chilean onions and Vietnamese coconuts"

Sales of Vietnamese coconuts are increasing, says Martin Oudenes of My Roots & More. "We now sell six different varieties, ranging from easy-to-open coconuts to half-cut, heavy brown coconuts. Standard coconuts in nets and those with a breaking line are in high demand."

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"Selling coconuts started as a hobby, but is now becoming a serious business. We have a strong partnership with our Vietnamese off-shipper Coco Produce, and many wholesale customers across Europe know where to find us for these products. In addition, we have a large number of re-export customers."

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"Especially in spring, when the weather improves in southern Europe, coconut consumption increases. With a shorter winter period, northern Europe also starts to follow. As a result, many coconuts are sold at festivals, street markets, and by specialist retailers, who create a healthy, tropical atmosphere for their customers."

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"If you look outside now, it may not seem very tropical yet, but before long, people will be enjoying the sun in their gardens again. We receive weekly deliveries of both brown and young coconuts. A large share is sold in advance, including current shipments arriving next Friday. As soon as the container arrives, most pallets are dispatched immediately. This ensures both cost efficiency and optimal freshness," says Martin.

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"The pumpkin season is also progressing well. The Portuguese season is almost finished, and South Africa is taking over supply smoothly," Martin continues. "With Hokkaido, Muscat, and butternut pumpkins, we can serve our customers well in a range of sizes."

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"The same applies to sweet potatoes. Supply is currently strong from Egypt and North America. We are importing Beauregard from Egypt, and from North America, we source from our regular supplier Millstream, including Murasaki (red and white), orange-fleshed Covington, and we will continue supplying purple-fleshed sweet potatoes for several more months."

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Chilean onions

In addition, My Roots & More is also importing Chilean sweet onions. "The Spanish Grano onion season is now coming to an end. Dutch red and yellow onions will remain available until the end of the season, but there is strong demand, particularly from German wholesalers, for sweet Chilean onions, which are mainly supplied to the foodservice sector," Martin says.

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"The sweet Chilean onions are firm and large, and their sweet flavor makes them quite different from Dutch onions. We started importing Chilean onions in week 12 and will continue until the new Spanish harvest begins, around week 18, with weekly shipments of several containers. Prices are at a good level, based on cost-plus."

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"We follow the principle that a satisfied, profitable customer will return. That is the 'More' in 'My Roots & More'. Growing together with customers and maintaining long-term relationships makes it a pleasure to start work each day," Martin concludes.

For more information:

Martin Oudenes

My Roots & More

Benedenheulseweg 3

2821 LR Stolwijk

Tel: +31 182717180

Mob: +31 622442981

[email protected]

www.myrootsandmore.nl