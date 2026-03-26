"Production to increase in following week, with higher volumes expected in time for Easter"

With a sunny spell in recent weeks, the new strawberry season has started cautiously at Kwekerij Demedts - De Mey. At Benoit Demedts' nursery, the first picking has already taken place, although volumes remain limited for now. From the beginning of next week, production will increase further, with a significantly larger supply expected toward the end of the week. This will bring the season underway just in time for the Easter period, traditionally an important sales window.

© Benoit Demedts

"Conditions during flowering were ideal. We had sunshine at exactly the right time, and that really supported fruit set. When you cannot fully control it, it is good when nature gives a boost," says the grower from the Flemish town of Gits. "We have now started the first picking, but volumes are still limited. From next week, we can really get going. That works well for Easter. It is always good to supply our customers with our own strawberries again at that time."

The grower has started the season with the everbearing variety Karima, deliberately targeting an early market entry. "Sonsation still needs two to three weeks before it develops sufficient color. With Karima, we are ready earlier. At first, it was a matter of finding the right approach, but now we know how to handle it, and we are satisfied with the planting material we produced last year. That is now reflected in the quality."

Turn in the weather

The sunshine has provided a strong start, but the weather has now turned. Will this slow production? "Not significantly. You need heat for coloring, but once the fruits have developed color, we actually lower the temperature slightly so they can grow optimally. As long as there is occasional sunshine, a cooler day or some rain does not have much impact. We grow indoors, so we can always make adjustments. In addition, the first flowering peak is already behind us, and it developed well in sunny conditions."

Benoit does not expect any issues with demand. "Demand has actually been present throughout the winter as well, although price plays an important role. In winter, we work more with smaller strawberries from fellow growers, as we do not have an exposed crop ourselves. These are more affordable for customers, while the larger, more expensive fruits mainly go to patissiers. Spain is not really an option either. You can see that the quality of imports, for example from Spain, can change quickly, especially last winter. Customers then prefer to choose local products."

© Benoit Demedts

Lower-quality Spanish product keeps market stable

"And as soon as the weather improves, you immediately see demand increase," the grower continues. "More local products enter the market, and consumers respond positively. Around Easter, the market is still expected to remain stable. Volumes are increasing, but the Spanish product is currently not of top quality. That is keeping the market relatively firm. Prices may ease slightly, but I do not expect major fluctuations yet. Only when larger volumes come onto the market will that change, although the weather will remain an important factor."

He notes that peaks and troughs in the strawberry market are becoming less pronounced. While strawberries remain a volatile product, the widespread adoption of everbearers is creating a more even production pattern. Within Benoit's operation, the use of everbearing varieties is also increasing. "This helps to smooth out the large spring peak. This year, we are working almost entirely with Karima. Other varieties are gradually disappearing, partly due to high costs. When we compare everything, Karima performs at least as well, if not better, so we will continue focusing on it in the coming years."

In the coming weeks, production will increase step by step, with mid-April expected to be the peak period. "At that point, we can also begin supplying the trade more consistently. We work with different sections that come into production week by week. This allows us to harvest continuously and respond more effectively to demand from the trade. We will have to see how it develops, but despite Easter falling early, I expect we will be able to supply everyone well."

© Benoit Demedts

Potential for blackberries and start of cauliflowers and potatoes

Alongside strawberries, other crops are also gradually coming into production. "The raspberries and blackberries were planted in early February and are developing well. We expect the first production in early May. Blackberries, particularly Sweet Royalla, are performing very well. We worked with them for the first time last year, but customers have responded very positively, and traders are increasingly requesting them. They are also slightly more flexible to harvest than raspberries, which is easier in practice."

Cherries, for which Benoit is traditionally among the first in Belgium to supply, are also showing good potential. "They are currently in full bloom. If conditions remain favorable, we could start harvesting around mid-May, possibly even around Mother's Day. That would be excellent. It still depends on the weather, but prospects are good, and quality looks strong."

The start of other crops is also approaching. "The cauliflowers are developing well, and we expect to begin harvesting within two weeks. The potatoes were planted under good conditions and are progressing well, so we expect the first harvest by mid-April. The season is building up step by step."

Looking ahead to summer

In the farm shop, the grower sees that consumers are clearly anticipating the new season. "People are eager for fresh produce. Early crops such as greenhouse cauliflower are particularly appreciated for their taste. Even though prices are slightly higher, customers still choose them." At the same time, cost pressure remains a challenge. "Everything is becoming more expensive: energy, labor, fertilizers. It is therefore important to achieve good prices for your products. When that happens, it gives confidence for the season."

For more information:

Benoit Demedts

Kwekerij Demedts - De Mey

Middenstraat 97z

8830 Gits, Belgium

Tel: +32 479 69 08 67

[email protected]

www.demedts-demey.be