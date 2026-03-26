First months of the year offer a strong export window for Peruvian avocados

Peru is currently in the early stage of its avocado season, which begins in December and runs through April. During this period, volumes remain relatively low and mostly come from the highlands where many small-scale growers operate. This early window creates an attractive opportunity for exports from the region. At this time of year, the United States is largely supplied by Mexico, making Europe and Asia the main focus markets for Peruvian avocados. "Europe is the main destination for avocados from the highlands region, while Asia continues to be an important – though increasingly complex – market during this early window," says Omar Farronay with Agrifruits. Overall, Peru ships around 80–120 containers of avocados per week during this period, depending on the week.

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Exports to Europe and Asia

"Our strategy is to balance programs between Europe and Asia during the early part of Peru's season. These markets tend to offer good returns when global volumes are still limited." This season, Europe presents especially strong opportunities, as Spain's avocado crop—an important source of supply for the European market—has been affected by weather conditions.

Traditionally, January and February have also been favorable months for exports to China. However, that market has become more challenging in recent seasons. Prices have come under significant pressure due to increased supply. China is no longer solely dependent on imports, as domestic avocado production continues to grow. Additionally, higher volumes shipped from Peru have exceeded market absorption capacity, leading to a market correction.

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Production expected to increase

Peru's main avocado season generally starts around May, with peak volumes reaching the market between June and August. This year, the country's avocado production is expected to grow significantly, with estimates pointing to an increase of around 15–20 percent.

Europe continues to be a key destination during the main season, while Peru also supplies significant volumes to the United States, particularly during the summer months when Mexico's availability is lower. During peak season, Peru typically ships around 450–600 containers of avocados per week, depending on market conditions.

© Agrifruits

For more information:

Omar Farronay

Agrifruits Holdings

[email protected]

https://agrifruits.us/