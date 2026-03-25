U.S. ag groups seek removal of phosphate fertilizer import duties

More than 60 agricultural organisations have called on the U.S. Department of Commerce to revoke countervailing duty orders on imports of phosphate fertilizer from Morocco and Russia.

The groups, including USA Rice, the National Corn Growers Association, and the American Soybean Association, state that maintaining these duties limits supply options for U.S. farmers and affects access to inputs used in crop production.

According to the organisations, the current measures allow a limited number of suppliers to influence availability in the domestic market. They indicate that access to alternative phosphate sources is required to support market competition and supply stability.

The groups have requested that the duties be removed during the next sunset review process.

Fertilizer remains a major cost component in crop production, and growers continue to monitor input prices, supply availability, and reliance on global sourcing.

Source: Brownfield