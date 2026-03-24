The heavy rainfall in Portugal has been extreme, but the situation has become manageable as weather patterns have improved, says Susana Ferreira, commercial and marketing director of Portuguese grape exporter Vale da Rosa: "Portugal has recently faced periods of intense and persistent rainfall, leading to localized flooding in several regions, particularly in low-lying areas and along major river basins. Considering the agricultural year from October to September, by mid-February, rainfall at Vale da Rosa had already reached the equivalent of 100% of the total recorded in the previous year. While the situation has caused some disruption, it remains largely under control, with conditions gradually stabilizing as weather patterns improve."

Ferreira states that the harvest season has long concluded, but issues for the long term can still come up. "Vineyards remain vulnerable to the effects of excess water. Prolonged soil saturation can reduce oxygen availability at the root level, potentially weakening vine health ahead of the next growing cycle. At this stage, we are in fact seeing some areas where the water table remains high, leading to root asphyxia and the associated issues. This is further aggravated in plots with heavier, clay-rich soils, where drainage is more limited and root aeration becomes more difficult."

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"These conditions have also caused disruption and delays in the execution of our field operations, including pruning, phytosanitary treatments, and other essential vineyard tasks. In addition, the strong winds that accompanied the rainfall caused significant damage, including to protective netting and vineyard structures, further compounding the impact beyond the effects of waterlogging."

Thankfully, the operation of Vale da Rosa hasn't been affected as much outside of some logistical challenges, Ferreira explains: "At present, the impact on operations has been minimal. Some localized logistical constraints have been observed, mainly due to temporary road disruptions, but overall, supply chains remain functional. Packaging and day-to-day operations continue without significant interruption, with close monitoring in place to respond swiftly to any changes."

The key challenge will lie in vineyard recovery and preparation for the next season, Ferreira states. "Excess moisture can increase the risk of fungal diseases and place stress on vine root systems. We will need to focus on careful vineyard management, including soil recovery strategies and preventive crop protection measures, to ensure balanced vine development in the months ahead. Another challenge we're currently facing is recovering the time lost when fieldwork could not be carried out, which has had to be offset by increasing the workforce beyond what was initially planned."

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"Water-sensitive crops currently in production are likely to feel the greatest impact. Leafy greens, berries, and certain early-season fruits are particularly vulnerable to prolonged exposure to excess moisture, especially in poorly drained or flood-prone areas. This may result in reduced yields and quality, with potential short-term effects on supply."

"It's also important to highlight crops that were close to or in their flowering period during the rainfall events, as heavy rain at this stage can hinder pollination and affect fruit set. Almond trees are a relevant example. In some cases, certain varieties may have escaped the worst of the impact, as their flowering occurred outside the period of heavy rainfall. However, only at the fruit-set stage will it be possible to fully assess the extent of any damage," Ferreira concludes.

For more information:

Susana Ferreira

Vale de Rosa

Tel: +351 932 271 253

Email: [email protected]

www.valedarosa.com