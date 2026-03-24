Strong price pressure on Greek strawberries

The production process in the strawberry greenhouses of Ilia has now, albeit with some delay, reached normal levels for the season. However, market developments are not progressing in a positive way. The president of the local Agricultural Cooperative Irmini, Mr. Fotis Kyriazis, states: "Our harvest has reached normal levels since March 10. We have achieved high production rates, and I believe we will continue like this for another month."

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"The pallets of Greek strawberries during this period consist mainly of the Victory variety. The Arwen greenhouses continue to produce a considerable volume, and these two varieties will go together until the end of the season. In general, the fruit we receive is of good quality and does not require significant sorting. We are not experiencing losses," Mr. Kyriazis clarifies.

At the commercial level, however, the situation is more challenging. First of all, due to limited productivity from the beginning of the season until February, export performance remains restrained. Specifically, according to data from the Ministry of Rural Development and Food, from November 21, when export recording began, and over a period of 17 weeks, only 35.387.217 kilograms have been exported. Germany, in first place, and Poland, in second, have each absorbed a bit more than 10.000.000 kilograms. Among the remaining 29 countries that have purchased Greek strawberries, Romania ranks first in volume with just 3.856.153 kilograms.

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"We work extensively with German supermarkets," the president of the Greek cooperative notes. However, he states that he is not satisfied with market developments: "Trade is not progressing satisfactorily. There is pressure, as in Spain, the price has fallen this week, as we are informed, to below two euros. Therefore, here the producer price for Victory has dropped to between two and two and a half euros. There is also a large volume of product from Turkey, while Egyptian suppliers are still present in both England and Germany."

"From a commercial perspective, I believe prices will fall further in the coming days. Production will now be high. However, there is not enough demand, and the cold weather is not helping the market to open," Mr. Kyriazis concludes.

For more information:

Fotis Kyriazis

Irmini

Tel: +30 262 307 3712