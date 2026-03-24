"Super Jumbo blueberries are popular among the young generation, commanding premium pricing at retail level"

Kwek Global Pte Ltd has agreed on a shipment program of one container per week with a Chinese blueberry grower and packer to import and distribute to the Singapore market starting in early March 2026.

"We have decided to import the Chinese blueberries in March 2026 because we need to avoid direct competition with the sea shipment of blueberries from Peru and Chile. Blueberries from the South American countries have a price advantage because they are working on a minimal price guarantee basis. Also, Chinese blueberries will be in high demand and command a high price from December to February because of the festive periods such as Christmas, New Year, and Lunar New Year sales, boosting the domestic sales," explains Hong Chew Kwek, Managing Director at Kwek Global.

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As there are many growing regions in different parts of China, Kwek Global can get blueberries almost 12 months a year. The main growing regions for Chinese blueberries are in Yunnan and Shandong, while other areas like Xinjiang and Liaoning also have plantations.

"Many farmers are switching to growing blueberries as it is considered a superfood with high antioxidants. This mighty small berry is packed with nutrients and has lots of health benefits. Thus, having good eating quality and many health benefits, the blueberry is gaining widespread interest and attention among the general consumers, especially the young generation."

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Kwek Global is bringing in different SKUs and packaging styles to cater to the different market segments: 12mm - 14mm for food service, 15mm++ for supermarket sales, 18mm++ Jumbo, 22mm++ and 24mm++ Super Jumbo sizes for the niche retailers and online retailers.

"The Chinese blueberries are available in good volumes for the 22mm++ and 24mm++ Super Jumbo size, which is gaining traction and interest in the market. Blueberries with Super Jumbo size packed in 200g tubes and clamshells are popular among the young generation and thus commanding a premium pricing at the retail level."

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"Currently, we can also get some air shipment supplies from Egypt and the UAE, but they are unable to compete with China on price and volume. Also, with the ongoing war crisis in the Middle East, it has made air shipment very difficult and high-cost."

For more information:

Hong Chew Kwek

Kwek Global

Tel: + 65 9833 8223

[email protected]