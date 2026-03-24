United States carrot supply tightens due to California weather

Carrot availability in the United States is currently affected by weather conditions in California, where most national production is concentrated.

Retailers are reporting reduced availability, with some stores indicating gaps in product range due to supply constraints. The situation follows a mid-January freeze and recent high temperatures in California, which have delayed harvests in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

According to Pro*Act, supply is expected to remain constrained for six to eight weeks. Early harvests in Bakersfield "produced small carrots, forcing growers to slow picking to let the crop develop," with improved sizing and availability expected in the coming weeks.

Production disruptions linked to weather are not uncommon in horticulture. Rebecca Sideman, professor of horticulture and chair of the Department of Agriculture, Nutrition and Food Systems at UNH, noted that production cycles depend on predictable weather patterns. Temperature variations can shift harvest timing, affecting supply volumes.

She referred to previous instances where short-term weather changes caused uneven supply, with multiple harvests overlapping, followed by shortages. "Usually, these disruptions aren't for a super long time. Usually, we're pretty resilient, and we recuperate in a few weeks from vegetables in particular," she said.

Retailers indicate that carrots remain available, although certain sizes, brands, or types may be limited. "Customers will continue to find carrots in our stores; however, there may be times when a specific brand, size, or type is unavailable due to reduced inventory from suppliers," said Hannaford spokesperson Zach Blanchard. "We're working diligently to find new sources and supply channels to minimize any inconvenience and continue to deliver an outstanding shopping experience."

The structure of U.S. vegetable production adds to the supply challenge. In 2024, California accounted for 73 per cent of total carrot production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Alternative sourcing options may be limited domestically due to concentrated production. International supply could offer options, with reports of higher volumes of root vegetables in parts of Europe, including the Netherlands and France.

Sideman noted that global sourcing is possible but requires adjustments in logistics and supply chain coordination. She also pointed to the role of regional production in supporting supply resilience, particularly in areas less affected by current weather conditions.

The situation highlights the dependence on concentrated production regions and the impact of weather variability on supply continuity.

Source: Concord Monitor