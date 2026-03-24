Malaga port expands Latin America fruit trade links

The Port of Malaga, Spain, is expanding its commercial links with Latin America, focusing on Peru and Chile to strengthen the flow of fruit and vegetable products into Europe.

A delegation from the port, together with Noatum Terminal Malaga, the Malagaport Foundation, and ICEX, carried out a mission between March 8 and 18, holding meetings in Lima with companies from the Peruvian agri-food sector. The objective is to position Malaga as a gateway for Latin American exporters.

Carlos Rubio Basabe, President of the Port Authority, said: "The importance of the network of contacts established in these trade missions has allowed us to showcase the opportunities of the Port of Malaga for both importers and exporters, especially due to the efficiency and personalized attention offered to all operators."

Trade with Peru increased by 45 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year. Main products shipped include avocados, grapes, asparagus, artichokes, mangoes, and onions. The port supports this flow through services linked to the preparation and ripening of imported fruit.

The delegation also participated in meetings with business associations and at the International Blueberry Seminar Lima 2026, where maritime logistics and refrigerated cargo handling were addressed.

The port has also initiated commercial activity in Chile, establishing contacts with companies and shipping lines.

Infrastructure at the port includes 42,000 square meters of storage, 723 meters of dock, a draft of up to 16 meters, and 1,200 reefer connections. Services include refrigerated container handling and inspection facilities operating throughout the week.

Refrigerated container traffic increased to 4,300 units in 2025, from 3,027 in the previous year. Total container traffic rose by 51.3 per cent, reaching 3,891,420 tons, with exports increasing by 138.3 per cent.

The port recorded total traffic of 5,615,007 tons in 2025, with a growth of 24.3 per cent. Container traffic continues to account for a large share of activity.

Shipping connections link Malaga with Asia, North and South America, and Europe. These include services to China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Morocco, and Latin American countries.

The Port Authority reported operating revenues of €21.9 million (US$23.8 million) and a profit of €6.8 million (US$7.4 million) in 2025. Investments include the digitalization of port operations and the development of a new border control facility.

Source: Blueberries Consulting