South Korea launches new prickly pear cactus varieties

The Gyeonggi-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services has introduced two new prickly pear cactus varieties developed through its breeding program: 'Dual Label' and 'Gold Label'.

The prickly pear cactus is a plant native to the tropical rainforests of Brazil. It grows attached to trees or rocks and can bloom during the winter season.

'Dual Label' produces a single flower displaying three colors at the same time, with pink at the petal edges, yellow in the middle, and white on the inside. Existing varieties are typically single-colored, and the contrast in this variety is expected to support market demand.

'Gold Label' has a golden color and a uniform flower shape. Farm trials indicate consistent blooming and stable coloration, supporting its use for indoor ornamental production and as a gift product.

Both varieties are scheduled for release this year. They are expected to contribute to reducing reliance on imports and increasing the share of domestic varieties in the market.

The research institute has focused on selecting genetic material and collecting data on flower color and shape over the past five to ten years. This information has been used to support breeding aimed at aligning with consumer preferences.

Breeding involves developing and introducing new plant varieties with improved characteristics compared to existing ones. Varieties developed through this process are adapted to market requirements and can be introduced into commercial production.

Jung Yun-kyung, Director of the Cactus and Succulent Research Institute at the Gyeonggi-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services, said, "We will continue to develop varieties suited to domestic cultivation conditions and strengthen data-driven breeding to lead the development of new floral varieties."

Source: The Asia Business Daily