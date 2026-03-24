Divine Flavor announces leadership promotions

Divine Flavor has promoted Jeremy Giovannetti and David Reyes to key leadership roles within its expanding vegetable division, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening its commercial operations and driving growth across North American retail.

Giovannetti has been promoted to director of sales – vegetables. In this role, he will lead the vegetable division's commercial performance, overseeing sales and business development while managing the company's farm-to-market strategy to drive revenue, profitability, and customer satisfaction.

"After spending a lifetime in the produce industry and stepping away for a few years, I realized how much I truly missed the business," said Giovannetti. "This opportunity allows me to return to an industry I'm passionate about while working alongside a fantastic team. I'm excited to contribute and help build upon an already outstanding program."

Giovannetti brings decades of leadership experience in the produce industry, including category management, sales strategy, and global supply chain development. He has led diverse operations, built grower networks across the U.S. and internationally, and directed high-performing sales teams.

© Divine Flavor

L-R: Jeremy Giovannetti, David Reyes

Reyes has been promoted to director of business development – hothouse and vegetables. In this role, he will focus on driving sustainable growth through strategic retail account development, strengthening key partnerships, and expanding the company's presence in new markets, while working closely with procurement and grower partners.

"I am both honored and excited to step into this role," said Reyes. "The trust the team has placed in me is both humbling and motivating. Our vegetable category has significant untapped potential, and I look forward to working alongside our team to take it to new heights."

Reyes brings nearly a decade of experience in the fresh produce industry and has played a key role in growing retail partnerships and supporting the expansion of the company's vegetable category.

"Having known Jeremy for more than 15 years, I'm ecstatic to have him fully on board. I joke telling him he was like Jordan going to baseball—I'm glad we talked him into un-retiring from produce. He brings experience and an amazing demeanor to our team," said Carlos Bon, senior vice president of sales. "Having David as a coworker for two years now, I've been amazed at his ability to clearly communicate our essence as a company. He is the perfect person to represent our family with our customers. I'm glad he accepted this challenge and I know he will succeed in this new position."

These promotions mark an important step as the company continues to invest in its people, strengthen its leadership team, and expand its vegetable category.

For more information:

Michael DuPuis

Divine Flavor

Tel: +1 (520) 281-8328

[email protected]

https://divineflavor.com/