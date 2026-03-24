Rising consumption and a vibrant green kiwi market

Seventy per cent of the kiwis have already been sold, and consumption rates have been strong across Europe so far. I'd say there's been slight growth, which is a good sign. Prices have also remained satisfactory and in line with expectations," says Gabriele Ferri, director of Naturitalia, when outlining the current situation for green kiwis.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

"In 2025, Italy harvested approximately 10% more kiwi fruit than in 2024. Greece was the only country that experienced slightly less growth. Otherwise, there was an increase across Europe. However, current stock levels are similar to those a year ago, meaning the additional kiwis harvested have already been sold. It is estimated that approximately 70,000 tons of kiwis are still in storage in Italy. In a period of general difficulty, I would say that this is a good sign."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comPhoto credits: © Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.it | In the picture: Gabriele Ferri

Ferri points out that, like Naturitalia, most of the market was European. "We sold overseas until about a month ago, but we finished before the outbreak of war in the Middle East. This year, we have sold smaller quantities overseas. This is not due to logistical or geopolitical problems, but rather to the European market, which has always driven demand. Even so, logistics costs have played a role in recent weeks."

Demand has always been good, especially from large-scale retailers, which is a positive sign. How can this liveliness in consumption be explained? First, the kiwis are of excellent quality and have been well preserved, reaching consumers with excellent taste. Additionally, sales are brisk because there is a good balance between supply and demand," the director concludes.

For more information:

Naturitalia soc. coop. agricola

Via Bruno Tosarelli, 155

40055 Villanova di Castenaso (BO) - Italy

+39 051 781846

[email protected]

www.naturit.it