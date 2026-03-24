"European carrot stocks are not very high"

Zanarini Srl experts have provided an overview of the Italian carrot market based on the data taken from the areas sown in recent years, on information about stocks in Europe, and on the news learnt from talking to customers abroad and producers in the Veneto.

"Istat data on the areas sown for 2026 have not been published yet, as surveys are in progress or being processed. However, based on recent trends, a substantial stability or slight expansion of areas can be expected. This national trend is also reflected in the Veneto, where the stability of cultivated areas may translate into stable or slightly decreasing production volumes due to weather conditions that are not always favourable, or to delays in sowing (ISTAT data)," reports Francesca Barbieri.

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As far as the Veneto carrot campaign is concerned, production also confirms the trend with a season that should start at around 10 May, provided that there are no issues or delays linked to weather. While the weather is currently favourable, it has caused significant delays during the second sowing, which will result in a significant drop in availability for around ten days between the end of May and the beginning of June.

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"At this point, after a brief examination of what is happening in Italy on a production level, we must broaden our gaze to Europe to try to understand the European market and, above all, the volumes still in stock today. At Fruit Logistica, we spoke to some of our customers who buy Italian carrots during the spring. Stocks do not seem very high, and in any case, not as high as last year during the same period. If we take into account that many carrots in Northern Europe still had to be harvested in December, we can deduce that the quality of the product is not always sufficient to guarantee these countries a prolonged utilisation of the local goods," points out Barbieri.

© Zanarini Srl © Zanarini Srl

The scenario just described may outline a positive start for the export of Chioggia carrots, which could start the campaign with almost empty European storage units: Spain, in fact, started the 2026 campaign with severe issues in the province of Cadiz, the main production hub, as the recent storms and gales have damaged sowings and created great uncertainty about future harvests.

Although the situation seems to be favourable at the moment, we cannot help but think back to last year's campaign when, although the price continued to fall, the demand for product from Northern Europe was erratic until it came to a standstill as early as mid-June, as can be seen in the graph below. In particular, there was a lack of demand from countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands, which had shown a lot of interest in baby carrots from the North the previous year.

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"We would like to state that, regardless of any assumptions and forecasts, the duration of the export campaign for Italian produce is still uncertain. Several variables may arise between now and the start of the campaign, depending on the weather and the geopolitical situation."

"It is therefore crucial already in the opening phase to have a clear idea of the quantities available for export, to try to work a reasonable plan with importers in order to provide continuous flows to the market, thereby avoiding unnecessary product retention mechanisms at origin that often lead to unfruitful trade tensions."

"In order to do this, Zanarini is willing to continue to dialogue with all the players in the supply chain to exchange opinions and information, with a view to building a perspective on the next campaign that is as realistic as possible, so as to face it in the best possible way and in the interest of all," concludes Barbieri.

For more information

Zanarini srl

Import Export Agency

IFS BROKER certified

Francesca Barbieri

+39 335 52 26 716

+39 051 82 81 64

[email protected]