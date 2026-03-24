“Interests that may seem opposed at first glance often prove complementary in practice”

On Thursday morning, 19 March, LAVA and a team of auction inspectors gathered for a working visit to the early market MABRU in Brussels. Afterwards, the delegation headed to the European Import Center for Fruit and Vegetables, where representatives of Fresh Trade Belgium also joined them.

Veerle Van der Sypt, secretary of Fresh Trade Belgium, emphasized the importance of this presence: "What may initially appear to be opposing interests often turn out in practice to be complementary. Together, imports and local production enable consumers to enjoy a healthy and varied range of fruit and vegetables all year round."

© Fresh Trade Belgium

During a strengthening breakfast, Philippe Devigne, director of the import center, and John Van Laethem, former managing director of Van Laethem NV (now part of Prima Mundo) and former director of Fresh Trade Belgium, explained how the import center operates. John, who was active for many years as a wholesaler with a European trade network, provided a sharp analysis of market operations. His contribution quickly turned into a masterclass in international fresh produce trade, enriched with practical examples from decades of experience.

John then guided the group through the gallery of the import center. At various points, he explained the logistics, origins, and supply of products, as well as the commercial organization of the market. As a strategic hub, the import center enables companies to supply customers throughout Belgium quickly and professionally. Thanks to his background as a market player in niche products, John was able to interpret the operation from the inside. "For participants primarily focused on local Belgian production, this is a unique opportunity to see all sides of the sector. It gives insight into how imports and local production complement each other."

© Fresh Trade Belgium

Dialogue on evolutions and challenges

The tour was followed by an in-depth discussion on trends and challenges within the wholesale sector and the role of the import center. John illustrated, with examples, how the sector is adapting to international market pressures, from the introduction of potatoes and tomatoes in Europe to the shift from hop to strawberry cultivation in Vlezenbeek. His message was clear: "The sector grows thanks to entrepreneurs who dare to innovate and adapt to international market pressures." In this, he noted that company management plays an important role by remaining constantly alert to improvements in finance and digitalization.

The exchange also highlighted shared challenges, such as economies of scale, chain concentration, and the need for continuous innovation. "This type of visit encourages informal contacts and strengthens dialogue. It is a small world where everyone knows each other, but such meetings have an inspiring and positive effect."

© Fresh Trade Belgium

Lessons and future

"Historically, exports and imports were separate, but today, more joint initiatives and greater understanding of each other's challenges are emerging. That is exactly what we aim to encourage with Fresh Trade Belgium," Veerle continued. Whether this will also lead to regular repeats is not yet certain. "Cooperation and innovation are key to making the sector future-proof."

In that context, for example, more intensive training courses have been set up since last year by Fresh Trade Belgium in cooperation with Normec Food Care, with 3.5-day modules on citrus, top fruit, and other product groups now also open to non-members, such as auctions. Veerle: "That fits well with the type of cooperation we saw today. It lays the foundation for future joint projects."

© Fresh Trade Belgium

For more information:

Veerle Van der Sypt

Fresh Trade Belgium

Guldensporenpark 120

9820 Merelbeke, Belgium

+32 (0) 9 339 12 52

[email protected]

www.freshtradebelgium.be