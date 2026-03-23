Mango importer celebrates World Water Day

World Water Day 2026 was celebrated on March 22. UN-Water, the

coordinating body of the United Nations' water and sanitation efforts, set an official theme

and campaign each year. In 2026, the theme was "Water and Gender," and the accompanying

campaign is "Where water flows, equality grows."



For Continental Fresh, a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, the message is deeply personal. "These messages accurately frame water and sanitation as a human rights issue that affects health, education, dignity and opportunity."



While lack of clean water and sanitation affects entire communities, the United Nations notes

that women and girls can carry a significant burden, resulting in lost time and reduced

opportunity, along with strain to health and safety.



Simple actions can bring lasting solutions

Part of the answer is as simple as buying produce. Just look for the blue Water For All label on

mangos, cucumbers or butternut squash.



Continental Fresh believes that simple actions can create major change when they're taken

together with others. It doesn't get any simpler than buying the fruits and vegetables you use

every day. Proceeds from every Water For All produce sale fund gravity-driven aqueducts,

filtration systems, ventilated-improved pit latrines, and other clean water and sanitation

initiatives. These projects, carried out with Continental Fresh's partner, BLUE Missions, bring

reliable water access and sanitation to communities in need. These projects are a catalyst for

life-changing improvements, including better community health, increased school attendance

and more economic opportunity.

© Continental Fresh



So far, Water For All sales and fundraising has helped bring clean water access to almost 37,000 people, along with improved sanitation access to over 12,400. The purpose-driven produce brand earned national recognition in 2025, receiving First Place in the Brand Citizenship category at the National Agri-Marketing Association's Best of NAMA Awards.



"Water is a foundation of community health and opportunity," said Albert Perez, CEO of

Continental Fresh and founder of Water For All. "World Water Day reminds us that access to

safe water changes everything. It helps children stay in school, supports healthier families and

opens the door to greater opportunity."



An urgent need for clean water work remains. According to the latest WHO and UNICEF

reporting, 1 in 4 people around the globe lack access to safe drinking water. That's 2.1 billion

people.



"This World Water Day, we invite retailers, partners and shoppers to choose produce that

stands for more," Perez added. "When you choose Water For All produce, you are not only

choosing premium fruit and vegetables, but you are also making clean water possible in

communities that deserve to thrive."



For more information:

Albert Perez

Continental Fresh

Tel: +1 (305) 860-9611

[email protected]

www.continentalfresh.com/purpose



