Mango importer celebrates World Water Day

World Water Day 2026 was celebrated on March 22. UN-Water, the
coordinating body of the United Nations' water and sanitation efforts, set an official theme
and campaign each year. In 2026, the theme was "Water and Gender," and the accompanying
campaign is "Where water flows, equality grows."
For Continental Fresh, a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, the message is deeply personal. "These messages accurately frame water and sanitation as a human rights issue that affects health, education, dignity and opportunity."
While lack of clean water and sanitation affects entire communities, the United Nations notes
that women and girls can carry a significant burden, resulting in lost time and reduced
opportunity, along with strain to health and safety.
Simple actions can bring lasting solutions
Part of the answer is as simple as buying produce. Just look for the blue Water For All label on
mangos, cucumbers or butternut squash.
Continental Fresh believes that simple actions can create major change when they're taken
together with others. It doesn't get any simpler than buying the fruits and vegetables you use
every day. Proceeds from every Water For All produce sale fund gravity-driven aqueducts,
filtration systems, ventilated-improved pit latrines, and other clean water and sanitation
initiatives. These projects, carried out with Continental Fresh's partner, BLUE Missions, bring
reliable water access and sanitation to communities in need. These projects are a catalyst for
life-changing improvements, including better community health, increased school attendance
and more economic opportunity.
© Continental Fresh
So far, Water For All sales and fundraising has helped bring clean water access to almost 37,000 people, along with improved sanitation access to over 12,400. The purpose-driven produce brand earned national recognition in 2025, receiving First Place in the Brand Citizenship category at the National Agri-Marketing Association's Best of NAMA Awards.
"Water is a foundation of community health and opportunity," said Albert Perez, CEO of
Continental Fresh and founder of Water For All. "World Water Day reminds us that access to
safe water changes everything. It helps children stay in school, supports healthier families and
opens the door to greater opportunity."
An urgent need for clean water work remains. According to the latest WHO and UNICEF
reporting, 1 in 4 people around the globe lack access to safe drinking water. That's 2.1 billion
people.
"This World Water Day, we invite retailers, partners and shoppers to choose produce that
stands for more," Perez added. "When you choose Water For All produce, you are not only
choosing premium fruit and vegetables, but you are also making clean water possible in
communities that deserve to thrive."
For more information:
Albert Perez
Continental Fresh
Tel: +1 (305) 860-9611
[email protected]
www.continentalfresh.com/purpose