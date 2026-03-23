Central African importers brace for price hikes and shortages

The supply of fresh produce in the Central African Republic is under strain due to the ripple effects of the security situation in the Sahel region and the ongoing war in the Middle East. Industry professionals are bracing for market disruptions, as the country relies heavily on imports for several essential products, including potatoes and onions.

"War in the Middle East will further fuel price hikes"

"We know the supply chain will be badly affected. The regional and global context is fragile, and our country is vulnerable to shocks. We were shaken when war broke out in Eastern Europe, and it seems we will be shaken again, perhaps in the next three or four months," says Raed Hariri, CEO of the Saginco Group, a fresh produce grower and importer.

© Saginco

The security situation in the Sahel region could have repercussions on the supply of fresh produce in the Central African Republic. As the trade corridor is currently dangerous and deserted, trade has been severely disrupted, to the detriment of importing countries. Consequently, Burkina Faso, for example, recently banned tomato exports, thereby giving Cameroon, the main exporter to the Central African Republic, a privileged position.

"What is happening in West Africa will eventually catch up with us. Cameroonian exporters will be better positioned in the market and enjoy higher demand in many markets, such as Ghana, following Burkina Faso's decision. We depend on Cameroon for tomatoes, as well as for several fresh and frozen products. Worse still, the war in the Middle East will further fuel price hikes, and it is, of course, the consumer who will bear the full brunt," Hairi comments.

© Saginco

"So far, we haven't noticed any severe shortages. However, within the next three to four months, price hikes and shortages are an inevitable scenario. We remain optimistic, though. The country has just gone through a presidential election, and the president is due to be sworn in on March 30. Political stability will lead to an economic recovery and encourage entrepreneurs to better navigate the crisis," the grower continues.

Self-sufficiency is the ultimate solution

The Central African Republic, like the rest of the world, is therefore facing rising prices for fresh produce in the shadow of a war in the Middle East with major global consequences. "There's not much we can do about rising prices. However, the focus should be on accelerating planting and pursuing self-sufficiency," Hariri affirms.

The grower is calling on investors to support the efforts of Central African farmers. He is addressing Moroccan investors in particular: "We view Morocco as a model of success and agricultural excellence. The Central African Republic, for its part, is fertile ground with enormous growth potential that needs technical support.

We will participate in the 2026 edition of SIAM with a large delegation of at least 25 companies, accompanied by high-level government officials. We place great importance on collaboration with Moroccan investors, and we expect it to be fruitful on the ground."

© Saginco

Hariri concludes, "Following our first participation in the fair last year, several trade opportunities have materialized or have a real chance of materializing, involving products such as honey, cocoa, and others. We have also made significant progress in establishing the trade framework, including with regard to phytosanitary protocols. The time has now come, we hope, to intensify efforts to tackle the specter of food insecurity."

For more information:

Raed Hariri

Saginco Group

Tel: +23672112222 / +23675222222

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

www.sagincogroup.com