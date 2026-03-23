Ukraine allocates first 2026 grants for orchards and greenhouses

Ukraine has approved the first grants in 2026 to support horticulture, berry production, viticulture, and greenhouse projects. A total of 14 grants worth 51.5 million UAH (€1.23 million) have been authorized, enabling the start of financing for new investment projects.

Of these, 11 grants totaling 40.5 million UAH (€0.97 million) are allocated to orchards, berries, and vineyards, while 3 grants worth 11 million UAH (€0.26 million) support greenhouse development. The approved projects include the establishment of new orchards and the construction of modern greenhouse complexes aimed at increasing fruit and vegetable production.

Applications for the program resumed on 2 February 2026 through the Diia portal. The grant scheme covers orchard projects ranging from 1 to 25 hectares, with funding of up to 10 million UAH (€0.24 million) per applicant. Greenhouse projects cover areas from 0.4 to 2.4 hectares, with funding of up to 7 million UAH (€0.17 million), depending on size.

For projects located in frontline and de-occupied areas, the state may cover up to 80% of total costs. The total budget allocated for the program in 2026 amounts to 465 million UAH (€11.10 million).

Source: me.gov.ua