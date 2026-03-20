U.S. specialty crop groups call for $5 billion aid package

The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance joined more than 50 agricultural organizations from across the country today in urging assistance for America's farmers.

Led by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the letter to President Trump highlighted impacts to America's food production, specifically challenges faced due to market pressures, extreme winter weather, and geopolitical uncertainty.

"The adversity facing our industry has never been greater, and it is essential that the Administration strengthen and expand support for our specialty crop growers. Specialty crops account for one-third of all U.S. crop sales and should receive no less than one-third of any agricultural aid package. That is why we continue to call on Congress for a dedicated aid package for specialty crops of not less than $5 billion, with clear guidance for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to structure the program after President Trump's highly successful CFAP-2 program. The future of America's specialty crop industry depends on meaningful, proportionate support."

The SCFBA is co-chaired by Cathy Burns, CEO of the International Fresh Produce Association; Mike Joyner, President of the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association; Dave Puglia, President and CEO of Western Growers; and Kam Quarles, CEO of the National Potato Council.

© SCFBAFor more information:

SCFBA

www.farmbillalliance.com

Christna Morton

Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association

Email: [email protected]

Siobhan May

International Fresh Produce Association

Email: [email protected]

Mark Szymanski

National Potato Council

Email: [email protected]

Ann Donahue

Western Growers

Email: [email protected]