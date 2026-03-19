"Galas fetch premium prices as apple arrivals into India tighten”

India's apple market is clearly understocked at the moment, which is evident from the speed at which arrivals are being absorbed, says Hanissh Battra, CEO of Ever Green Fruits. "Landed volumes are moving almost immediately, indicating a supply gap rather than a surplus or balanced situation. Arrival quality holds strong with fruit showing good pressure, acceptable sizes, along with vibrant colour to keep buyers hooked."

According to Hanissh, the market remains tilted heavily towards Galas, irrespective of the origin. "So far, varieties such as Royal Beauty, Royal Gala, and Bingo Gala have entered the market, and Flash Gala is expected shortly. The latter, in particular, holds strong preference in northern India due to its appearance and eating quality, so its arrival is likely to further stimulate demand."

© Ever Green Fruits

South African Galas are attracting top dollar this season for trader-friendly reliability. Hannish mentions that there are no red flags in terms of quality, as most shipments were of Class 1 grades. "Variability does creep in from logistics hiccups like delays or temperature swings, but so far we've had no issues at the orchard level. Indians have come to love consistent quality, eye-catching blush, and a sweet-tart bite, which aid shelf turnovers."

"The Middle East war has thrown a wrench in, though, as rerouted ships mean longer hauls, freight spikes, and shaky schedules," Hanissh highlights. "For apples, even small delays impact shelf life hard, cranking up risks not just in terms of cost but also in maintaining product quality upon arrival. So planning feels like a gamble right now."

Pricing reflects the supply squeeze and stays elevated across major origins like the USA, Italy, Poland, or South Africa, versus a normal season's moderation. "With smoother logistics and more consistent arrivals, the market would likely see more moderate pricing levels. However, the current tight supply situation is allowing the market to sustain higher prices without significantly impacting demand," Hanissh concludes.

For more information:

Hanissh Battra

Ever Green Fruits

Email: [email protected]

www.evergreenfruits.in