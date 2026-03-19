Brazilian truckers consider strike as diesel prices rise

Truck drivers' unions in Brazil are considering a strike as early as this week following an increase in diesel prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, according to union representatives.

Brazil relies on road transport to move goods across the country and to ports. A widespread strike could affect supply chains. In 2018, a truckers' strike lasted around 10 days and led to road blockades and disruptions.

"It's a fight for survival," Wallace Landim, head of truckers' union Abrava, told Reuters, adding that a strike could begin this week.

The average price of S-10 diesel, the most widely used fuel type in Brazil, has increased by around 19 per cent nationwide since February 28, according to data from payments firm ValeCard.

Previous attempts at strike action since 2018 have not developed into large-scale disruptions. According to Landim, current conditions reflect similar pressures experienced during the 2018 strike.

The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has removed taxes on diesel to reduce the impact of rising global oil prices. In addition, Brazil's oil regulator has introduced measures to address fuel price increases.

It remains uncertain whether these measures will prevent strike action. "Truck drivers are at their limit," said Carlos Alberto, a director at CNTTL, a transport workers' union.

Source: Reuters / DatamarNews