Vietnamese produce prices drop amid oversupply and export issues

An abundant supply and export constraints are putting pressure on prices of watermelons and various fruits and vegetables, affecting returns for growers.

Prices of watermelons and other produce in Ho Chi Minh City have declined due to high volumes and ongoing export limitations. In Gia Lai, farm-gate watermelon prices have dropped to VND1,000 to VND2,000 per kilogram, resulting in losses for growers. The province has around 2,733 hectares of watermelon production, with only about 15 per cent harvested so far. The remaining 80 per cent is expected to be harvested in March and April, which may continue to weigh on prices.

Authorities in Gia Lai have called on distribution networks and supermarket chains in Ho Chi Minh City to support domestic sales and help balance supply and demand.

The price decline also affects vegetables. Tomato prices have decreased from VND45,000 (US$1.71) to VND70,000 (US$2.66) per kilogram, to VND10,000 (US$0.37) to VND25,000 (US$0.94), while green beans have fallen by around half to VND20,000 (US$0.75) to VND25,000 (US$0.94).

According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, price declines are linked to multiple factors. China, a key export market, has introduced stricter quarantine and quality requirements, while some domestic testing laboratories are operating at reduced capacity or are temporarily suspended.

Nguyen Dinh Tung, Chairman of Vina T&T Group, noted that tensions in the Middle East have disrupted shipping routes to the region and to Europe. Ocean freight rates have increased to around US$5,000 to US$6,000 per container, compared with US$3,000 to US$4,000 previously, affecting export flows.

In Ca Mau, supply issues are also evident, with hundreds of tons of pumpkins remaining unsold in Khanh Binh and Da Bac communes despite lower prices and limited buyer activity. According to Nguyen Minh Dung, Vice Chairman of the Farmers' Association of Khanh Binh Commune, around 200 tons of pumpkins remain unsold locally. Efforts are ongoing to connect with traders, organizations, and consumers to move the available volumes.

Some fields have exceeded their harvest window, leading to an accumulation of pumpkins in the market.

Source: Saigon News