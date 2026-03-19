Focusing on advancing “Berries with Purpose” sustainability milestones

In celebration of B Corp Month, California Giant Berry Farms is highlighting its commitment to the global movement of businesses acting as a force for good. Having achieved its B Corp Certification late 2025, it is spending the month of March reflecting on the rigorous operational standards and "Berries with Purpose" initiatives that define its mission.

While certifications like Fair Trade USA and USDA Organic validate how berries are grown, B Corp recognition focuses on how a business operates from the inside out. This March, the company is sharing the progress made toward high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

"Our vision is to be the most sustainable fresh berry company in the world, and B Corp Month is the perfect time to recognize the milestones that keep us on that path," said Joe Barsi, president and CEO of California Giant. "Being part of the B Corp community holds us publicly accountable to our stakeholders to ensure we are providing premium berries for generations to come."

© California Giant Berry Farms

L-R: Joe Barsi, Catherine Campbell

Since its founding in 1983, the company has remained a family-owned, purpose-driven organization. As detailed in its latest Sustainability Report, it continues to advance several key pillars of its B Corp commitment:

Supply chain integrity: Maintaining a 100 percent sign-off rate for the Supplier Code of Conduct among growers, ensuring shared values in human rights and safety.

Climate action & renewables: Utilizing a solar array at the Santa Maria, CA cooler to offset up to 60 percent of the facility's grid electricity use.

Community support: Donating over $290,000 to community causes and continuing as a lead donor for regional food banks.

Biodiversity & IPM: Requiring 100 percent grower compliance with Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

B Corp Month serves as a focal point for the company's "Berries with Purpose" ideology—a long-term roadmap dedicated to "Nourishing Our Communities, Protecting the Planet, and Delivering Exceptional Berries."

"B Corp certification isn't just about a logo on a package; it's about the work our team does every day in operations, packaging, berry production, food safety, and with our grower-partners," said Catherine Campbell, director of sustainability at California Giant Berry Farms. "We showcase our journey in our 2024-2025 Sustainability Report, and we are honored to celebrate this month alongside a global community dedicated to a more inclusive and regenerative economy."

For more information:

Kelley Sablan

California Giant Berry Farms

[email protected]

www.calgiant.com