Argentina's apple industry begins 2026 with record prices and strong domestic demand

Argentina's domestic apple market began 2026 with strong indicators, as average on-shelf prices stayed at historically high levels and demand remained selective but steady.

February data shows the average apple price per kilogram was 4,651 pesos, down 2.2% month-to-month but up 97% year-over-year, far exceeding the 33% inflation rate for the same period, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

In dollars, the average price of apples was $3.27 per kilo, marking one of the highest February prices in the past decade, just below the record set in January 2023. Analysts note that this price indicates both the fruit's quality and limited market supply.

Seasonality and the reduced production forecast for 2026 are key factors influencing the current market dynamics. Specifically, the supply of red apples, the most widely consumed variety, is expected to decline by 30% to 40%, supporting higher prices and increasing the bargaining power of high-quality fruit producers.

Additionally, the fruit's appealing presentation, consistent color, and suitable size increase consumers' willingness to pay more, reinforcing the value of premium lots. Competition from substitute fruits such as pears, bananas, and citrus remains a factor, although it does not currently significantly limit apple prices.

Apple imports from Chile account for just 1% to 3% of the total domestic market, a small volume that currently does not influence local price trends. However, operators warn that if values remain high, there could be occasional shipments from the neighboring country.

Preliminary data from the Central Market of Buenos Aires (MCBA) indicate an upward trend in March. Maximum prices increased by 41% compared to the previous year, minimum prices by 64%, and the overall average rose by about 43%. This suggests that the market stability observed earlier in the year may persist.

Experts note that, although the start of 2026 looks promising, market trends will depend on several factors: the arrival of the new harvest, patterns of domestic consumption, economic developments, and international supply. Currently, the outlook for producers and businesses remains positive, with chances to take advantage of the high demand and record prices within the fruit supply chain.

Source: masp.lmneuquen.com