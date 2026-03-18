Kenyan avocado exporters fear a repeat of the 2024 season

Although the official start date for Kenya's avocado export season has not yet been set, exceptional exports are currently underway and are proving essential for testing the market, as the war in the Middle East is complicating logistics and threatening to derail the season for East African exporters.

Noor Yassin, director of Avochichi, states: "There is a delay this season in the official launch of the export campaign, but some exporters with ripe fruit have obtained special export permits and are the first to reach the market. This season, the number of special permits is higher than usual. Given the timing, these shipments will provide important clues about the outcome of the 2026/2027 season should the war and the crisis in the Red Sea last."

© Avochichi

According to Yassin, the season in Kenya is kicking off amid a climate of uncertainty. He adds, "We were eager to start the season, given the signs of strong demand. However, since the war broke out, we are no longer certain of what to expect. Transit times have increased significantly to most of our markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Europe, while others, like the United Arab Emirates, are simply inaccessible. We currently have orders from Dubai that we cannot fulfill, as there is no means of transport, either by sea or by air. "

"We are awaiting clarification from shipping companies to determine whether they can maintain their routes via the Red Sea. The first exports currently in transit will provide us with concrete answers. For example, at Avochichi, one of our shipments bound for Turkey is departing tomorrow, while a fellow exporter is sending a shipment to Saudi Arabia. These first shipments are acting as logistics trials; we will wait to see how things will unfold, whether the fruit will reach its destination, and whether it will still be in good condition upon arrival."

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

Kenyan exporters fear a repeat of the 2024 scenario, when the crisis in the Red Sea at its height brought Kenyan avocado exports to a standstill. Yassin recalls these difficult times: "Many exporters made no sales at all. Many went bankrupt, including large companies that couldn't recover. Others continued to load despite the long transit times, and that was also a painful experience because the quality of the fruit upon arrival was not at its best, and customers imposed penalties. "

"In fact, we're approaching this season with great caution. There's no point in defying the logistical situation and continuing to load shipments if they're going to arrive in poor condition," Yassin concludes.

For more information:

Noor Yassin

Avochichi

Tel: +254793940531

Email: [email protected]

www.avochichi.com