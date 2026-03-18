Vietnamese fresh produce exports rise 59.5% in early 2026

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports increased in early 2026, supported by market expansion and developments in traceability, planting area code management, processing, and raw material supply zones.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, export turnover reached about US$1.09 billion in the first two months of 2026, up 59.5 per cent year on year. China remained the largest destination with a 58.3 per cent share, followed by the United States at 7.5 per cent and the Republic of Korea at 3.9 per cent.

Exports to China more than doubled in January compared to the same period last year, while shipments to the United States increased by over 56 per cent and to the Republic of Korea by nearly 36 per cent.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said product quality and compliance with international standards have improved alongside volume growth. The management of planting area and packing facility codes is becoming more structured, supporting traceability and meeting import requirements.

As a result, shipments flagged for pesticide residue violations in markets such as China, the United States, and the Republic of Korea have declined.

Processed fruit and vegetable products are also increasing their share in exports. Products such as dried fruit, frozen produce, and juices have recorded growth of more than 15 per cent compared to 2021, supporting diversification away from fresh exports.

Durian remains a key export category, with production expected to increase by 10 to 12 per cent this year. Companies are increasing shipments of processed durian products, including frozen, segmented, and pureed formats, to markets such as Japan and the United States.

The ministry is piloting a national agricultural traceability system, initially focused on durian, to link production, harvesting, processing, packaging, and export data.

Nguyen Manh Hung of Nafoods Group said value chain development and processing capacity are central to export competitiveness, citing the expansion of the passion fruit sector in the Central Highlands.

Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam said export markets are increasingly influenced by sustainability, emissions, and environmental requirements. He noted that compliance with traceability systems and technical standards is required to maintain and expand market access.

He added that developing stable raw material zones is necessary to support processing and export supply chains, with coordination between authorities and businesses required.

Source: Vietnam+