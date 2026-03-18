Report highlights health benefits of berries and consumer trends

BerryWorld is highlighting the nutritional benefits of berries this Nutrition and Hydration Week, with a focus on the role berries can play in supporting health as part of a balanced diet.

With foundations in flavour, supported by a portfolio of proprietary and exclusive genetics, BerryWorld plans to position soft fruit within functional, benefit-led narratives, in line with a wider health-led strategy in 2026.

The Big 6 for 2026

Collating recent industry research on consumer habits and health concerns, BerryWorld has developed an insight report, The Big 6 For 2026. The report highlights health trends such as mental well-being, hydration, gut health, weight management, and immunity, linking each to specific berries based on their nutritional profile. The report was developed to support consumer education on berries and demonstrate the role they can play in achieving health goals through consuming natural, nutrient-dense, unprocessed foods as part of a healthy and balanced diet.

© BerryWorld

Bringing benefits to life

BerryWorld tested its insight gathering last month at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, one of the fresh produce trade shows, attended by more than 65,000 industry professionals. During the event, BerryWorld hosted an interactive and personalised health activation where visitors were invited to share their health concerns and learn how berries could support their goals.

"From our activation in Berlin, we discovered that one of the key health concerns for 2026 was Immunity. Over 36% of respondents selected this as their primary health concern, with weight loss, a close second – our findings correlate with global insight from Circana, which found that 38% of EU5 consumers are looking for increased immunity1" said Charlotte Knowles, Marketing & Communications Director, BerryWorld Group.

Sweet, convenient treats

Over 2026, BerryWorld is working to bring berries into focus when it comes to overall health and wellness, highlighting their profiles as naturally sweet, convenient products. Both red berries within the category, strawberries and raspberries, are naturally rich in vitamin C, high in folate, and present a fibre profile. Blueberries are low in calories, high in fibre, and are a source of vitamin K, which contributes to the maintenance of normal bone health. Whilst blackberries are high in fibre, folate, and vitamin C, they also provide a source of vitamin K and vitamin E.

The nutritional values of each, means that different berries can play a role in supporting wellbeing, from combating tiredness (folate), to supporting the normal function of the immune system (vitamin C), supporting digestion (fibre), contributing to the maintenance of normal bone health (vitamin K) and the protection of cells from oxidative stress (vitamin E).

As Charlotte explains, "the ever-growing focus on health amongst consumers today, in combination with emerging snacking trends, presents an opportunity for the berry category to educate consumers on the benefits of berries, whilst tapping into convenience."

© BerryWorldFor more information:

Gloria Lopez Marin

BerryWorld Group

Tel: +34 60008 1846

Email: [email protected]

www.berryworld.com