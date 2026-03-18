North Carolina freeze risk for fruit crops in Henderson County

A second overnight freeze in Henderson County, North Carolina, is expected to push temperatures into the lower 20s, raising concerns among growers about potential damage to fruit crops already in bloom.

At Pressley Farms in Edneyville, strawberries are mostly in leaf with limited bloom, reducing exposure to cold conditions. "The middle of that bloom — that is the baby strawberry," said Lindsay Pressley. "We're not overly concerned with the strawberries or the blueberries," said Adam Pressley.

Blueberry buds remain closed, protecting at this stage. Growers indicate that coverings can be used later in the season if required. Peaches are more exposed, as trees are already in bloom. "These are open, and they're very fragile," Adam Pressley said. "When we see temperatures the next couple of nights going in the 20s, there's a good chance most of these open, we'll lose."

Pressley estimates that several hundred bushels of peaches could be affected under these conditions.

Other growers in the region are monitoring developments. Apple grower Mike Stepp reported temperatures around 22 degrees in parts of his orchard. "When you have temperatures that low right now, the stage these apples are in right now, there's room for concern," he said. Some apple trees are at the tight cluster stage, offering limited protection, while trees without bloom are not currently at risk.

Henderson County agriculture extension agent Terry Kelley said that options to mitigate damage at these temperatures are limited. Approximately 150 farms in the area are affected, with the full impact expected to become clear in the coming days.

"It's a significant part of the value of our farm income here in Henderson County," Kelley said.

Growers indicate that the duration of low temperatures will determine the extent of crop damage. Extended exposure to temperatures in the lower 20s presents the highest risk. "We pray a lot," said Lindsay Pressley. "It's up to Mother Nature, and time will tell."

Source: 13News