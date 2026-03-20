New season Rockit apples arrive in global markets

Rockit is set to launch its new season fruit in global markets, with the crop delivering colour alongside the sweetness and crunch associated with the snack-sized apple brand.

The first shipments of New Zealand fruit have arrived in China, with other global markets set to follow in the coming weeks.

Rockit General Manager Commercial, Tom Lane, says the 2026 season reflects the eating characteristics Rockit™ apples are known for worldwide.

© rockit

"Our New Zealand growers have delivered fruit to a high standard, and the fruit we are bringing to market this season represents the taste and quality Rockit is known for. We are encouraged with how the season is progressing so far, and our teams remain focused on maintaining quality and consistency as fruit moves through harvest, packing, and export," says Lane.

Lane says the commissioning of Rockit's new Pōporo Way coolstore this season is a milestone for the business. "Designed specifically for Rockit's storage requirements, the facility provides capacity for 40,000 bins and strengthens capacity and flexibility through peak periods, while supporting the quality standards our customers and consumers rely on."

Alongside Te Ipu and partner packing sites, the new coolstore forms part of Rockit's post-harvest system, supporting the company's next phase of development.

The 2026 season launch coincides with the rollout of Rockit's global Rockit Every Moment campaign, aligned to its three-year growth strategy and focusing on occasion-based marketing and pack formats. The campaign includes influencers, key opinion leaders, and celebrities to build awareness for the brand.

General Manager Global Marketing Julian Smith says the focus remains on driving consumer relevance and strengthening retail execution across key markets.

"With an ambition to inspire consumers to make healthier choices, we continue to drive innovation and new approaches across our value chain. Rockit Every Moment reinforces our positioning as a convenient snack for consumers," says Smith.

Rockit will maintain its Snack Pack, Daily Pack, and Family Pack formats, alongside SKUs for gifting moments. In China and other markets, this includes formats such as 'Gold Selection' and 'Rockitship', reflecting the brand's focus on packaging.

In 2026, Rockit is also focusing on its 'Power Up Your Run' platform, aligning the brand with the running community and supporting presence at events across markets.

Rockit apples are sold in more than 30 global territories, with the company's global headquarters located in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand.

© rockitFor more information:

Rockit Global

Tel: +64 6 878 5664

Email: [email protected]

www.rockitapple.com