Michigan Apple Committee Board elects executive committee

On March 5, the Michigan Apple Committee Board elected Kim Kropf as chair, Eric Roossinck as vice chair, and Chris Alpers as third member of the Executive Committee. The election comes as chair Mike Dietrich wraps up his final term on the board, as of March 31, 2026.

In addition, governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed James Engelsma, Gregory Kugel, and Eric Roossinck to serve on the Michigan Apple Committee Board of Directors. The appointed and reappointed members' terms begin April 1, 2026.

Engelsma will begin his first term as Committee Board Member, succeeding Mike Dietrich, whose term has expired.

"On behalf of the MAC board and staff, we are so grateful for Mike's leadership, as well as his dedication and service to the Michigan Apple industry," said Diane Smith, executive director of MAC.

Kugel has been reappointed for his second term, while Roossinck will serve his third and final term on the board.

© Michigan Apple Committee

L-R: Kim Kropf, Eric Roossinck, Gregory Kugel

Engelsma, of Grand Rapids, is the owner of Engelsma's Orchard and a location manager at Nutrien Ag Solutions. He will represent District 2 for this term, which expires on April 1, 2029.

Kugel, of Niles, is the chief executive officer of Kugel Farms. He will be reappointed to represent District 1 for this term, which expires on April 1, 2029.

Roossinck, of Fremont, is the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Roossinck Fruit Storage and Orchards. He will be reappointed to represent District 3 for this term, which expires on April 1, 2029.

"The Michigan Apple Committee appreciates Greg and Eric's dedication and time spent on the board," said Smith. "We are grateful for their continued service and are excited to welcome Jim as our newest board member."

The committee is made up of seven Michigan Apple growers. The Governor of Michigan appoints growers to represent five different areas of the state. Terms are three years, and a board member can serve three terms.

MAC is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education, and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world.

For more information:

Diane Smith

Michigan Apple Committee

Tel: +1 (800) 456-2753

[email protected]

www.michiganapples.com