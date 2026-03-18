OGVG acknowledges Farm Products Marketing Commission appointee

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) recognizes and thanks long-serving director James Neven for his years of dedicated service to the organization following his recent appointment to the Ontario Farm Products Marketing Commission (FPMC).

Neven has been appointed as the first greenhouse sector representative in the Commission's history, following a recommendation from the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness and an appointment by the Lieutenant Governor in Council. His two-year term became effective March 5, 2026, at which time he stepped down from the OGVG Board of Directors.

"James has been a thoughtful, principled, and highly engaged leader on our Board," said Steve Peters, chair of OGVG. "He consistently advocated for Ontario's greenhouse vegetable growers and brought a collaborative approach to complex issues. We are grateful for his service and proud to see him represent our sector at the provincial level."

© Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers James Neven

Neven has contributed to the organization over many years, helping guide initiatives that strengthened it and supported the continued growth and competitiveness of Ontario's greenhouse vegetable sector. Most recently, he was re-elected to the Board at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, following a brief hiatus after completing the maximum 10-year term permitted under OGVG governance policies.

"On behalf of the Board and staff, we sincerely thank James for his commitment and leadership," said Richard Lee, executive director of OGVG. "His appointment to the Farm Products Marketing Commission is a historic milestone for our sector, and we are confident he will bring a strong, informed greenhouse perspective to this important role."

For more information:

Richard Lee

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers

[email protected]

www.ogvg.com