Avocado and mango intake may improve vascular function in prediabetes

New research indicates that adding avocado and mango to the daily diet may influence cardiovascular health markers in adults with prediabetes.

In the study, participants were divided into two groups. The Avocado-Mango group added one medium Hass avocado and one cup of fresh mango to their daily intake for eight weeks. The control group consumed a similar caloric intake using carbohydrate-based foods instead. No changes were made to body weight targets or physical activity.

After eight weeks, differences were observed in vascular function. Flow-mediated dilation (FMD), a measure of arterial response to increased blood flow, reached 6.7% in the avocado-mango group, while the control group declined to 4.6%.

Changes were also recorded in diastolic blood pressure. Among men, central blood pressure increased by an average of 5 mmHg in the control group, while a reduction of 1.9 mmHg was observed in the avocado-mango group.

The dietary intervention increased intake of fiber, vitamin C, and monounsaturated fats. Avocados contributed monounsaturated fats, potassium, and fiber, while mangoes provided vitamin C, antioxidants, and additional fiber. Improvements were also observed in selected kidney function markers.

Dr. Britt Burton-Freeman, professor at Illinois Institute of Technology, said: "This research reinforces the power of food-first strategies to help reduce cardiovascular disease risk, particularly in vulnerable populations like those with prediabetes."

Participants did not lose weight or alter calorie intake or physical activity levels during the study period. The findings suggest that nutrient intake alone can influence specific cardiovascular indicators.

"It's an encouraging message: small, nutrient-dense additions – like incorporating avocado and mango into meals and snacks – may support heart health without the need for strict rules or major dietary overhauls," Dr. Burton-Freeman said.

No changes were reported in cholesterol, blood sugar, or inflammation markers.

The findings contribute to ongoing research on dietary approaches to managing cardiovascular risk in populations with prediabetes.

Source: Earth.com