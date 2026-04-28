Global demand for blueberries continues to outpace supply

The Argentinean blueberry season looks positive after a favorable year. Summer weather has supported plantation growth, while global demand continues to rise, fueled by growing healthy fruit consumption.

Alejandro Pannunzio, president of Berries del Sol, discussed the previous season. "Argentina experienced a successful blueberry season last year, and this year's mild summer contributed to healthy growth in the plantations," he stated. Typically, the country's production starts between July and August, depending on winter and bud differentiation progress.

© Berries del Sol

Berries del Sol produces about 400 tons annually, a quantity that has traditionally been headed for export. However, the fruit's distribution has shifted in recent years. "Twenty years ago, it was all destined for export, and today it is also divided between export, the domestic market, and part for industry," Pannunzio stated.

The primary markets for Argentinian blueberries continue to be Europe, the United States, Israel, and local consumption. Additionally, the expanding frozen fruit market presents new opportunities to utilize fruit intended for industrial use.

The manager highlights that global production has increased significantly, but demand has risen even more, and this trend persists. "Worldwide production has grown enormously, but demand seems to have grown even more and continues to grow," he said.

© Berries del Sol

Pannunzio pointed out that attracting new consumers, especially younger ones, is crucial. "The sector has found a way to grow the number of customers, particularly children who are increasingly appreciating fruit," he stated.

The increase in consumption has also been reinforced by changes in eating habits following the pandemic. "The pandemic boosted consumption as people preferred to be more protected and eat healthier," he said.

© Berries del SolHowever, the sector continues to face major challenges, including extreme weather and logistics issues, which are crucial for a highly perishable product. Pannunzio highlights that "The cold chain is essential" and warns that the final stage in logistics, conservation in retail, remains critical to maintaining fruit quality until it reaches the consumer.

Regarding the sector's outlook in Argentina, the businessman remains moderately optimistic. "We believe we can achieve steady, modest growth," he stated.

"The entry into production of new plantations could slightly boost volume in the upcoming seasons, but the final outcome depends on winter weather and crop progress before harvest," he concluded.

For more information:

Alejandro Pannunzio

Berries del Sol

Argentina

Tel: +549 11 5422 300

Email: [email protected]

www.berriesdelsol.com.ar