Stable harvest and high quality meet challenging conditions in fruit growing

The apple harvest for 2025 in the Lake Constance region is characterized by very good quality and stable quantities. With around 250,000 tons of dessert apples, almost a quarter of the national fruit production of 1.07 million tons comes from the second-largest growing region in Germany. Across Europe, dessert apple production in 2025 was around 10.9 million tons, slightly above the previous year's level. "The harvest quality is rated as very good across the industry – with high firmness, a balanced sugar-acid ratio, and excellent taste," reports Anja Renz, managing director of Obstregion Bodensee e.V. At the same time, the conditions for fruit growing in Germany remain challenging. Rising production costs, increased regulatory requirements, and climatic risks are putting pressure on businesses, as Anja Renz emphasizes. Fruchtwelt Bodensee will bring together the relevant players from production, trade, politics, and science at the Friedrichshafen Trade Fair Center from February 20 to 22, 2026, to develop practical answers.

Exhibitors at the last Fruchtwelt Bodensee in 2024

Challenging conditions for fruit growing

"With open borders, we ultimately compete with our products on price in Europe and worldwide. However, in our labor-intensive sector, hourly wages vary considerably," explains Thomas Heilig, chairman of Obstregion Bodensee e.V., calling for viable political solutions such as industry-specific special regulations. Anja Renz also sees a need for action in terms of value creation: "Greater participation by producers in the retail price could greatly help to cope with increased production costs." In addition, she calls for a level playing field by consistently applying uniform European standards to imported goods as well, which would strengthen domestic fruit production. Equally important, she says, are more flexible approval procedures for plant protection products so that new pests can be dealt with more quickly. Thomas Heilig cites the FAIRDI sustainability initiative as a concrete support initiative that promotes the cultivation of new, robust varieties, reduces the use of plant protection products, and at the same time aims to enable fairer remuneration for producers.

Exploring possible solutions and strategies

In addition to production conditions, consumer behavior also influences the sector. "Per capita consumption of dessert apples has fallen noticeably in recent years – from around 16 to less than 14 kilograms – while the proportion of imports is rising," says Anja Renz, describing the current situation, which will also be addressed in the panel discussion at the start of Fruchtwelt Bodensee.

The trade fair talks on the upcoming digital documentation requirement, which is to be introduced in 2027, are very practical. "It definitely makes sense to start looking into this now, because when used correctly, digital field records also offer numerous advantages, such as resource optimization, detailed evaluation, and thus improved operational management. Ultimately, it also saves time when you can evaluate your analysis values at the touch of a button," says Jürgen Sittner from the Lake Constance District Office. Four field record systems that meet these requirements will be presented on Sunday during the trade fair. Climate change poses another challenge for fruit growing, with demand-oriented water supply becoming increasingly important. The KOB will highlight the latest developments in a series of lectures on the Saturday during the trade fair.

Adding value to orchard fruit in a changing market environment

Small-scale and fruit distillers are countering the noticeable decline in alcohol consumption with a reinterpretation of fruit brandies. "We want to show that our high-quality regional products made from orchard fruit can be used in various ways and are part of a modern drinking culture," emphasizes Andreas Metzler, state chairman of the Association of Small-Scale and Fruit Distillers of South Württemberg-Hohenzollern, reporting: "In our talks at the trade fair, we show why our fruity distillates taste wonderful in cocktails and how good fruit brandies can be turned into premium products for cocktail bars through barrel aging." He also calls for alcohol taxes to be raised to a contemporary level: "The low prices of spirits on the world market encourage abuse and damage the reputation of our products. This is particularly true considering the free trade agreements with India and Mercosur. At the very least, an inflationary adjustment is urgently needed," Andreas Metzler is convinced.

