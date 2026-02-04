Fighting frost with lower carbon footprint

© AGI Frost FansRunning at 90% lower costs than fossil fuel alternatives, fixed frost fans cover up to nine hectares. "Easy to deploy, simple to monitor, and designed for long-term efficiency, AGI frost fans meet the rising demand for sustainable frost protection," says Stiaan Hugo, general manager of AGI Frost Fans active in eight countries around the world.

Real-time monitoring via the AGI live control and monitoring app, informed by weather station data, ensures quick automatic activation in response to weather conditions. It monitors over 22 inputs and outputs via radiofrequency communication. Fans can be activated remotely according to startup and shutdown thresholds. The AGI Live platform incorporates wireless sensors to track temperature, soil moisture, liquid levels (diesel, water, or fertilizer), and more (relative humidity, wind speed, state change, and so forth).

It is complemented by the Aerofirst Guide to help frost mitigation teams and helicopter pilots spot frost danger through ground-based sensors, which track conditions, detecting cold pockets as they form and setting off beacons when temperatures reach critical levels.



"Beacon thresholds are configurable, enabling rapid response even in darkness or low visibility conditions," Hugo says. "Pilots know where to focus, and ground teams get clear visual direction when it matters most."

The fixed fan models fall into three classes based on power output and rotation speed; the noise level varies between 58 decibels and 40 decibels (being the lowest in the industry) in the models with a speed reducer.

"The smaller motors suit limited grid supply, low frost-risk or noise-sensitive farms, whereas larger motors deliver optimal protection for larger or frost-prone areas," Hugo says. AGI's latest mobile fans, mounted on trailers with blades engineered for low-noise performance, can be repositioned or frost fans driven by a tractor's Power Take-Off (PTO) system are the solutions for sites unsuited to permanent installations.

© AGI Frost Fans

Looking for distributor in European Union

The AGI team has been involved in developing and installing frost fans since 2014. "We not only supply world-class equipment but also conduct detailed frost-risk and cold-damage assessments using multiple data streams – weather records, biomass distribution, topography mapping, and katabatic drift analysis, backed by a decade of hands-on industry experience." Assessments run from the development of a frost risk profile, a more detailed frost mitigation procedure, or the full frost mitigation programme.

It starts with a risk analysis to track where cold air pools on a farm's topography, which can, to a degree, be used to adapt cultivation techniques, but that only addresses frost risk to a limited degree. Most effective is the forcing of warm air through an orchard engulfed in cold air.

AGI Frost Fans is actively recruiting dealers in Europe. For information on becoming a distributor, please contact them.

For more information:

Stiaan Hugo

AGI Frost Fans

Email: [email protected]

www.agifrostfans.com