AI smartphone grading expands to apples and grapes

Aerobotics has expanded its TrueFruit Grade technology to include apples and grapes, following its earlier deployment in citrus. The system is designed to provide growers with earlier insight into fruit size, color, and quality, supporting decisions across the growing season.

TrueFruit Grade is an AI-based grading tool that uses a smartphone to assess fruit. Images can be captured while fruit is still on the tree or vine, or post-harvest when fruit is in bins. This allows users to monitor development and quality indicators over time without specialised hardware.

© Aerobotics

According to Aerobotics CEO James Paterson, the move reflects a shift within fruit production towards earlier and more data-driven grading and forecasting. "What we've seen in citrus is that when growers have clear, objective quality data earlier, they can make better calls on harvest timing, packing, and sales," said Paterson. "Apples and grapes are similar - small changes in timing or quality can have a big knock-on effect commercially."

For apple production, the tool enables measurement of fruit size, color, and blemishes both before and after harvest. Early identification of defects and consistent tracking of growth and color development can help standardise grading across teams. Field data is consolidated into central dashboards, intended to support forecasting, harvest planning, and alignment between production and commercial teams.

In vineyards, the system applies similar measurements to grape bunches. Growers can assess bunch size and quality on the vine early in the season, which can inform yield estimates and sales planning. Continued monitoring of color development and blemishes is used to support harvest prioritisation based on block-level data.

© Aerobotics

"When growers can see size and quality developing in real time, they can adjust nutrition, manage crop load, and align teams much earlier in the season," Paterson added. "That shared visibility across production, sales, and marketing is critical at scale. Expanding the technology to apples and grapes was a natural step, based on what our customers were asking for."

With the addition of apples and grapes, TrueFruit Grade is now available for three crop categories: Citrus, apples, and grapes. The technology forms part of Aerobotics' broader digital measurement and monitoring tools for fruit production.

The company plans to present the updated system at Fruit Logistica in February, where the technology will be demonstrated in the context of orchard and vineyard use.

