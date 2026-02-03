New technologies for selecting dates

Technological innovation, the use of artificial intelligence, and new solutions for dates take centre stage. "Futura srl is approaching the Berlin event with a 15% growth compared to 2024. A result that rewards a strategy based on continuous investment in technological innovation, direct presence on the markets, and the development of increasingly-advanced solutions for quality control and the calibration of fruit and vegetable products," explains CEO Omar Papi.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comOmar Papi and his father Leonardo at a past edition of Fruit Logistica

"The main markets for Europe are Spain and Greece, while outside the EU, we operate in strategic countries such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Particular attention is also paid to the UAE and especially Saudi Arabia (KSA), where the first requests for systems for the grading and packaging of fruit and vegetables are emerging. Furthermore, a new technical and commercial structure has been set up over the past few days, expressly dedicated to following the market of central-southern Italy more closely and in a very capillary way, and where we will also have a technical/commercial and production platform on site."

New expanding markets: Focus on Azerbaijan

One of the markets that is showing the most dynamism is Azerbaijan, where Futura has significantly strengthened its presence.

Futura's sales policies are consolidated in all CIS countries through its direct office in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), which also manages our after-sales service. In 2024, FUTURA AZ was established in Baku, a company dedicated exclusively to Azerbaijan. "We also offer turnkey solutions, managing the construction of the warehouse, cold storage units, and, of course, the grading, sorting, and packaging plants."

© FUTURA SrlOmar Papi and Massoud Nikooseresht, export manager of the Middle East countries

New technological solutions for dates

"Over the past few years, Futura has focused on the development of innovative technologies for grading and sorting dates, a complex and internationally-growing product. The experience of some of our people in this sector spans twenty years, with studies started in Israel, and has been consolidated with previous experience with Medjoul dates. After its world premiere at the Gulfood Manufacturing trade fair in Dubai last November, Berlin will be a further showcase for a unique solution on the market, designed for different varieties, commercial values, and target markets. Dates are sorted by diameter, grade, colour, and automatic detection of external defects, supported by artificial intelligence. The AI system automatically analyses imperfections and classifies products according to customer requirements throughout the production campaign. The new grader combines reliability, compactness, high productivity, precision, and ease of use. Made entirely of stainless steel with top quality components, it can process up to 6 tons/hour per single machine (12 tons/hour by placing two units side by side), with remote control and a user-friendly interface, ideal also for non-specialised operators."

© FUTURA SrlRamesh Esanbaev, export manager of Futura Central Asia, and Omar Papi

Artificial intelligence for external quality control

"Our latest addition, the ROLLVY grader for round fruit, represents the most advanced level of Futura's sorting systems when it comes to external quality. Our most advanced grading system harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to analyse the external quality of the fruit, identifying defects and imperfections quickly and accurately. The technology is designed to adapt to the specific needs of each customer, thanks to an algorithm that 'learns' from the examples provided.

The system uses a high-resolution optical system with LED lighting and infrared technology, analysing up to 12 fruits per second. It assesses shape, volume, surface and colour, recognising visible defects on the peel such as spots, cracks and discolouration, and classifies the fruit in up to five quality levels, from "unmarketable industry" to "super-extra top category". For customers, this translates into total customisation of the sorting process, continuous adaptability through self-learning of the algorithm, remote updates, and a reduction of labour by up to 60%. An intelligent approach that simplifies workflows, increases quality consistency, and enhances the value of the final product."

The company will be at Fruit Logistica, hall 1.1, stand B-42.

